ESPO
|Printable version
Find out more about ESPO's De-Icing Salt & Associated Products/Services (220)
What does this framework cover?
This multi-supplier framework agreement covers the supply and delivery of various grades and types of bulk salt for highway de-icing purposes, bagged salt and other de-icing products on a national basis. The framework is essentially a select list of suppliers, all with a proven and successful track record of delivering de-icing salt & associated products/services, from whom customers may set up supply arrangements quickly and simply. It is divided into the following lots:
Benefits
- A one-stop shop - all highway de-icing product needs are met by suppliers.
- Over 1.5 million tonnes of bulk salt has been supplied via the framework in the last 20 years.
- Direct call-offs or quick, simple, further competitions are available.
- This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation.
- Suppliers have been pre-assessed for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions and specifications underpin all orders placed.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on the De-icing Salt & Associated Products/Services framework (220), please contact 0788 006 251 or place@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/find-out-more-about-de-icing-salt-associated-products-services-220.html
Latest tweetsTweets by ESPO
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
Find Out More About Sandwiches And Food To Go (121)12/07/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework provides access to a range of sandwiches, filled rolls and baps, bagels and wraps; plus food-to-go products including hot and cold eats such as pasta and noodle salads, panini and toasties, savoury pasties & bakes, and a range of accompanying snack products such as fruit and yogurt pots.
ESPO's Cash/Valuables Collection & Cash/Valuables in Transit (CVIT) Services (324F_24)28/06/2024 09:50:00
This framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a comprehensive range of cash/valuables collection and cash/valuables in transit services.
Find out more about Swimming Pool Chemicals (204)28/06/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of swimming pool chemicals.
Find Out More About ESPO's Fitness Equipment (345)07/06/2024 00:00:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to market for the purchase of fitness equipment including supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of cardiovascular (CV), strength, & functional equipment as well as associated products & services.
Find out more about ESPO's Washroom Services (239)17/05/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of washroom services,such as the collection and disposal of sanitary waste, the provision of hand dryers on a rental basis and the supply of associated washroom related equipment.
Find out more about ESPO's Library Stock (376F)03/05/2024 09:50:00
This framework is designed primarily for use by Local Authority or School Library Services with a requirement for the supply of ‘shelf ready’ library stock serviced to individual specifications. It offers the supply of adult and children’s library stock, including fiction and non-fiction.
Find Out More About Library Hardware Solutions (350)26/03/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procure library RFID solutions and self service technology.
Find out more about ESPO's Consultancy For Decarbonisation / Net Zero Strategies (500)16/02/2024 09:50:00
This new ESPO framework provides access to a range of consultants in the low-carbon energy sector.