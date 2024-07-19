Friday 19 Jul 2024 @ 09:50
ESPO
Printable version

Find out more about ESPO's De-Icing Salt & Associated Products/Services (220)

What does this framework cover?

This multi-supplier framework agreement covers the supply and delivery of various grades and types of bulk salt for highway de-icing purposes, bagged salt and other de-icing products on a national basis. The framework is essentially a select list of suppliers, all with a proven and successful track record of delivering de-icing salt & associated products/services, from whom customers may set up supply arrangements quickly and simply. It is divided into the following lots:

Benefits

  • A one-stop shop - all highway de-icing product needs are met by suppliers.
  • Over 1.5 million tonnes of bulk salt has been supplied via the framework in the last 20 years.
  • Direct call-offs or quick, simple, further competitions are available.
  • This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation.
  • Suppliers have been pre-assessed for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
  • Pre-agreed terms & conditions and specifications underpin all orders placed.

Why ESPO?

Fully compliant

All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.

Trusted suppliers

Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on the De-icing Salt & Associated Products/Services framework (220), please contact 0788 006 251 or place@espo.org.

Channel website: https://www.espo.org/Home

Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/find-out-more-about-de-icing-salt-associated-products-services-220.html

Share this article

Latest tweets

Procurement services for the public sector

About Us Frameworks Products
Suppliers Blog Registration

Latest News from
ESPO

Find Out More About Sandwiches And Food To Go (121)

12/07/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework provides access to a range of sandwiches, filled rolls and baps, bagels and wraps; plus food-to-go products including hot and cold eats such as pasta and noodle salads, panini and toasties, savoury pasties & bakes, and a range of accompanying snack products such as fruit and yogurt pots.

ESPO's Cash/Valuables Collection & Cash/Valuables in Transit (CVIT) Services (324F_24)

28/06/2024 09:50:00

This framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a comprehensive range of cash/valuables collection and cash/valuables in transit services.

Find out more about Swimming Pool Chemicals (204)

28/06/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of swimming pool chemicals.

Find Out More About ESPO's Fitness Equipment (345)

07/06/2024 00:00:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to market for the purchase of fitness equipment including supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of cardiovascular (CV), strength, & functional equipment as well as associated products & services.

Find out more about ESPO's Washroom Services (239)

17/05/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of washroom services,such as the collection and disposal of sanitary waste, the provision of hand dryers on a rental basis and the supply of associated washroom related equipment.

Find out more about ESPO's Library Stock (376F)

03/05/2024 09:50:00

This framework is designed primarily for use by Local Authority or School Library Services with a requirement for the supply of ‘shelf ready’ library stock serviced to individual specifications. It offers the supply of adult and children’s library stock, including fiction and non-fiction.

Find Out More About Library Hardware Solutions (350)

26/03/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procure library RFID solutions and self service technology.

Find out more about ESPO's Consultancy For Decarbonisation / Net Zero Strategies (500)

16/02/2024 09:50:00

This new ESPO framework provides access to a range of consultants in the low-carbon energy sector.

Find out more about ESPO's Ready Meals framework (58)

02/02/2024 09:50:00

This framework offers a simple and competitive route for a variety of single-portion and multi-portion meal component frozen ready meals including main meals, side dishes, desserts and sweet and savoury sauces.