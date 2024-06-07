ESPO
Find Out More About ESPO's Fitness Equipment (345)
What does this framework cover?
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to market for the purchase of fitness equipment including supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of cardiovascular (CV), strength, & functional equipment as well as associated products & services.
This framework offers two lots:
Benefits
|This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.
|Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
|What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.
|Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
|Social value benefits can be obtained.
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on the Fitness Equipment (Supply, Delivery, Installation & Maintenance) (345), please contact 0774 862 4366 or place@espo.org
