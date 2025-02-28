Find out more about ESPO's Highway Electrical Connections provided by Independent Connection Providers (256)

Framework 256_24 provides access to multiple suppliers known as Independent Connection Providers (ICPs) who can carry out highway electrical connections (referred to as ‘contestable’ works) on street furniture to unmetered supplies on networks owned by Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) and Independent Distribution Network Operators (IDNOs). Some of the framework suppliers can also carry out highway electrical connections on privately owned cables and undertake minor installation works such as the supply, installation and erection of columns, street furniture and feeder pillars, and traffic management provision.

The framework offers the following Lots: