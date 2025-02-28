Find out more about ESPO's Highway Electrical Connections provided by Independent Connection Providers (256)

ESPO
What does this framework cover?
Framework 256_24 provides access to multiple suppliers known as Independent Connection Providers (ICPs) who can carry out highway electrical connections (referred to as ‘contestable’ works) on street furniture to unmetered supplies on networks owned by Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) and Independent Distribution Network Operators (IDNOs). Some of the framework suppliers can also carry out highway electrical connections on privately owned cables and undertake minor installation works such as the supply, installation and erection of columns, street furniture and feeder pillars, and traffic management provision.
The framework offers the following Lots:
Benefits
- This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.
- Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
- What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.
- Social value benefits can be obtained.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
- Likely savings against the rates charged by Distribution Network Operators.
- All suppliers possess National Electrical Registration Scheme (NERS) accreditation with full or partial approval for the works they are awarded.
- Most of the suppliers also possess Highway Electrical Registration Scheme (HERS) accreditation.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on Framework 256_24, please contact 0774 862 4366 or place@espo.org.
