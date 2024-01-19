Find out more about ESPO's Postal Services and Solutions framework (RM6280)

Benefits

An enhanced and extensive range of mailroom equipment and software provides access to the latest technologies to increase production, reduce floor space and free up valuable resource.

Supports aggregation of buyer requirements to drive volume discounts and access to zonal and regional pricing to deliver commercial benefits and savings.

Introduces new technologies and innovation to reduce your physical mail and integrate paper documents into digital workflows Increase security of mail items by using services such as hybrid mail.

50% of suppliers on the agreement are SMEs.

Supports buyers in reducing their carbon footprint through digitisation and new energy efficient equipment and services.