Find out more about ESPO's Ready Meals framework (58)

Benefits

Includes a wide variety of choice across all Lots including meat, pasta and fish choices.

Caters to specific dietary requirements including vegetarian, vegan, dairy free, gluten free, halal, children’s meals, and healthier choice meals.

Offers meals that meet International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation.

Pre agreed call-off terms that offer ease of use and protection for users of the framework.

Suppliers have relevant in-date third-party food safety accreditation

Social value was assessed as part of the award criteria allowing benefits to be obtained for both direct awards and further competitions.