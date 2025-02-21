ESPO
Find out more about ESPO's Specialist Vehicles (Outright Purchases)
What does this framework cover?
Framework 215_24 provides a competitive route to the outright purchase, supply and delivery of a wide range of specialist vehicles on a national basis. The call-off options of either direct award or further competition are available, if your requirement relates to the capital funding you have in relation to the procurement of specialist food waste collection vehicles (215) and food waste collection containers (860), we are an approved framework provider for this and would like to discuss further the options you have.
Specialist Vehicles (Outright Purchase) (215) offers the following Lots:
Benefits
- We’ve done the hard work, so there’s no need to run a full procurement process.
- What you see is what you pay - there are no additional charges.
- No need to worry about what terms and conditions to use as they’ve been pre-agreed under the framework and will underpin all orders.
- Customers can access the framework by further competitions - ESPO can provide a free template to facilitate this or assist if required.
- Full range of supplier models - inclusive of alternatively fuelled vehicles.
- Social value benefits can be obtained.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on the Specialist Vehicles (Outright Purchase 215), please contact 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/specialist-vehicles-outright-purchase-215-24.html
