Find out more about ESPO's Vehicle Rental (Self Drive)

Vehicle Rental (Self-Drive) (271) provides a simple, flexible and EU compliant solution for the rental of a comprehensive range of generic vehicles on a short-to-medium-term basis (from as little as a day to a few months) to include associated services that may be required.

The framework is intended to meet the diverse requirements of local authorities and other organisations operating a wide variety of vehicles, including cars, minibuses, light commercial vehicles and heavy specialist vehicles. It is also intended to offer the opportunity (via further competitions) for bespoke solutions and improved rates to be provided for individual customers to meet their specific vehicle requirements, operating needs and priorities.

Framework 271_24 offers the following Lots: