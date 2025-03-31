ESPO
Find out more about ESPO's Vehicle Rental (Self Drive)
What does this framework cover?
Vehicle Rental (Self-Drive) (271) provides a simple, flexible and EU compliant solution for the rental of a comprehensive range of generic vehicles on a short-to-medium-term basis (from as little as a day to a few months) to include associated services that may be required.
The framework is intended to meet the diverse requirements of local authorities and other organisations operating a wide variety of vehicles, including cars, minibuses, light commercial vehicles and heavy specialist vehicles. It is also intended to offer the opportunity (via further competitions) for bespoke solutions and improved rates to be provided for individual customers to meet their specific vehicle requirements, operating needs and priorities.
Framework 271_24 offers the following Lots:
Benefits
- The framework is enabled so as to allow for direct award or further competition - a direct award would produce time and cost savings by not utilising a further competition process.
- This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation and is easy to use - we’ve done the hard work, so there’s no need to run a full procurement process.
- Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical and professional ability.
- Customers can access the framework by further competitions - ESPO can provide a free template to facilitate this or assist if required.
- Full range of supplier models - inclusive of alternatively fuelled vehicles.
- Options available to include insurance cover if required.
- Competitive rates agreed for hire periods of 1 to 180 days.
- Social value benefits can be obtained.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on Framework 271_24, please contact 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.
