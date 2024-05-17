ESPO
Find out more about ESPO's Washroom Services (239)
What does this framework cover?
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of washroom services, such as the collection and disposal of sanitary waste, the provision of hand dryers on a rental basis and the supply of associated washroom related equipment. The framework also covers rental of roller towels, floor mat solutions, washroom equipment & consumables, and the provision of period & incontinence products.
The below services are available on this framework.
Sanitary collection and disposal service
Nappy and incontinence waste collection and disposal service
Medical collection and disposal service
Sharps collection and disposal service
Clinical / incontinence waste collection and disposal service
Disposal of offensive waste
Benefits
Sanitary waste collection from as little as £1.55 per visit/collection.
This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.
Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.
Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on the Washroom Services framework (239), please contact 0774 862 4366 or place@espo.org
