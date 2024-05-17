Find out more about ESPO's Washroom Services (239)

Benefits

Sanitary waste collection from as little as £1.55 per visit/collection.

This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.

Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.

What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.

Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.