Find out more about Grounds Maintenance Services (245)

What does this framework cover?

Grounds Maintenance Services (245) offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to service providers who are able to supply a wide range of services including, but not limited to:

The regular maintenance of grassed areas, hedges, shrub beds, hard landscape areas and sports facilities.

The planting, establishment and maintenance of shrub beds, hedges and bulbs at the appropriate times.

The removal and disposal of rubbish, rubble, leaves and any other material considered detrimental to the appearance of the customer’s site(s).

The reinstatement as necessary of some grassed areas and shrubberies.

The maintenance of sports pitches including mowing and line marking.

The removal of snow and gritting of walkways and car parks.

The maintenance of trees including pruning, crown raising, crown thinning and crown reduction.

The complete removal and disposal of trees.

Tree surveying

Framework 245_25 offers the following Lots:

Lot 1: Grounds Maintenance Services

Grounds Maintenance Services Lot 2: Arboriculture Services

Benefits

This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.

Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.

What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.

Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders, so no need to worry.

Social value benefits can be obtained

Why ESPO?

Fully compliant

All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.

Trusted suppliers

Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on Framework 245_25, please contact 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.

Find out more about Grounds Maintenance Services (245)