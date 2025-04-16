Find out more about Grounds Maintenance Services (245)

ESPO
What does this framework cover?
Grounds Maintenance Services (245) offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to service providers who are able to supply a wide range of services including, but not limited to:
- The regular maintenance of grassed areas, hedges, shrub beds, hard landscape areas and sports facilities.
- The planting, establishment and maintenance of shrub beds, hedges and bulbs at the appropriate times.
- The removal and disposal of rubbish, rubble, leaves and any other material considered detrimental to the appearance of the customer’s site(s).
- The reinstatement as necessary of some grassed areas and shrubberies.
- The maintenance of sports pitches including mowing and line marking.
- The removal of snow and gritting of walkways and car parks.
- The maintenance of trees including pruning, crown raising, crown thinning and crown reduction.
- The complete removal and disposal of trees.
- Tree surveying
Framework 245_25 offers the following Lots:
- Lot 1: Grounds Maintenance Services
- Lot 2: Arboriculture Services
Benefits
- This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.
- Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
- What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders, so no need to worry.
- Social value benefits can be obtained
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on Framework 245_25, please contact 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.
