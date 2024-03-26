ESPO
Find Out More About Library Hardware Solutions (350)
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procure library RFID solutions and self service technology. This also includes integration, training and associated support services. It features the two following Lots:
Lot 1: Library RFID Solutions
Lot 2: Out Of Hours Library Technology
Benefits
- Access to a range of solutions from hardware, to RFID tagging services, to software for allowing library access to the public during non-core hours.
- Customers can utilise suppliers’ expert consultancy services to ensure that their solution is fit for their bespoke requirement.
- All suppliers offer training services to ensure that library staff are confident in the use of new hardware and software.
- This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - there's no need for you to run a full procurement process.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding suppliers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Charlotte Springthorpe by quoting framework 350_23 on 0116 294 4008 or via care@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/library-hardware-solutions-350-is-live.html
