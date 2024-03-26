Tuesday 26 Mar 2024 @ 09:50
ESPO
Find Out More About Library Hardware Solutions (350)

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procure library RFID solutions and self service technology. This also includes integration, training and associated support services. It features the two following Lots:

Lot 1: Library RFID Solutions

Lot 2: Out Of Hours Library Technology

Benefits

  • Access to a range of solutions from hardware, to RFID tagging services, to software for allowing library access to the public during non-core hours.
  • Customers can utilise suppliers’ expert consultancy services to ensure that their solution is fit for their bespoke requirement.
  • All suppliers offer training services to ensure that library staff are confident in the use of new hardware and software.
  • This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - there's no need for you to run a full procurement process.

Why ESPO?

Fully compliant

All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.

Trusted suppliers

Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding suppliers a position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Charlotte Springthorpe by quoting framework 350_23 on 0116 294 4008 or via care@espo.org.

                            

Channel website: https://www.espo.org/Home

Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/library-hardware-solutions-350-is-live.html

