Find Out More About Sandwiches And Food To Go (121)

ESPO
Sandwiches And Food To Go (121)
What does this framework cover?
This ESPO framework provides access to a range of sandwiches, filled rolls and baps, bagels and wraps; plus food-to-go products including hot and cold eats such as pasta and noodle salads, panini and toasties, savoury pasties & bakes, and a range of accompanying snack products such as fruit and yogurt pots.
The below services are available on this framework.
Sandwiches, wraps, filled rolls and subs, bagels, baguettes, flatbreads, focaccias, toasties, and paninis. The products satisfy every day and premium requirements in a variety of breads including wholemeal, white, high fibre white, ciabatta, rye, oatmeal, malted, farmers, soft grain, bloomers and other breads.
Products with simple fillings, for instance with no added mayonnaise and different levels of filling to suit appetite and budget.
Products suitable for vegetarian, vegan diets including organic and free-range ingredients as well as products to suit cultural and/or gluten free diets.
A range of cater packs/hospitality packs (multiple product packs) and products presented on platters suitable for use within catering services.
Benefits
Sandwiches available from 98 pence per pack.
Provision of cater-packs, platters, and lunch-bags.
Range of product options suitable to meet cultural and/or dietary needs such as halal, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free
Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
Social value benefits can be obtained.
Marketing and point of sale resources and advice.
This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Charlotte Springthorpe on 0116 294 4008 or food@espo.org.
