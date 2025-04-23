Find out more about Street Furniture (615)

ESPO
What does this framework cover?
Street furniture (615) offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a wide range of outdoor furniture including shelters and canopies (such as bus shelters and cycling racks); waste bins (litter, novelty, dog waste and cigarette) including plastic and metal options; recycling bins/units; solar compacting smart bins; grit bins and salt spreaders; a range of seating including benches and picnic tables available in timber, metal and plastic options; and a variety of bollards. All of the suppliers on this framework have been selected for their experience and ability to provide customers with a comprehensive range of products that combine quality and value.
Framework 615_25 offers the following Lots:
- Lot 1: Benches
- Lot 2: Indoor Bins
- Lot 3: Outdoor Bins and Housing
- Lot 4: Solar Compacting Smart Bins
- Lot 5: Grit Bins
- Lot 6: Shelters and Canopies
- Lot 7: Cycle Racks
- Lot 8: Bollards
Benefits
- The framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.
- Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
- Social value benefits can be obtained.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on Framework 615_25, please contact 0788 862 4366 or place@espo.org.
