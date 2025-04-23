Find out more about Street Furniture (615)

What does this framework cover?

Street furniture (615) offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a wide range of outdoor furniture including shelters and canopies (such as bus shelters and cycling racks); waste bins (litter, novelty, dog waste and cigarette) including plastic and metal options; recycling bins/units; solar compacting smart bins; grit bins and salt spreaders; a range of seating including benches and picnic tables available in timber, metal and plastic options; and a variety of bollards. All of the suppliers on this framework have been selected for their experience and ability to provide customers with a comprehensive range of products that combine quality and value.

Framework 615_25 offers the following Lots:

Lot 1: Benches

Lot 2: Indoor Bins

Indoor Bins Lot 3: Outdoor Bins and Housing

Outdoor Bins and Housing Lot 4: Solar Compacting Smart Bins

Solar Compacting Smart Bins Lot 5: Grit Bins

Grit Bins Lot 6: Shelters and Canopies

Shelters and Canopies Lot 7: Cycle Racks

Cycle Racks Lot 8: Bollards

Benefits

The framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.

Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.

Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.

Social value benefits can be obtained.

Why ESPO?

Fully compliant

All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.

Trusted suppliers

Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on Framework 615_25, please contact 0788 862 4366 or place@espo.org.