Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Find solutions for student accommodation shortages with CCS
Are you struggling to find suitable local accommodation for your higher education students? Do you need to expand or refurbish your campus? We’re here to help.
We can help higher education institutions expand student accommodation across the UK, says Darren Moore, Head of Offsite Construction at CCS.
Universities and colleges are facing increasing pressure to provide affordable student accommodation, with demand outstripping supply by 3:1, according to ISO Space. Both The Guardian and ITV news report that many students across the UK are having to live in different cities to their chosen place of study. Not only does this result in additional travel costs, it can also make it difficult for students to fully embrace their higher education experience.
The current strain on the student housing market has been fuelled by an increase in the number of 18-year-olds applying to study, combined with a national housing shortage, increased rents and landlords switching to Airbnb. With an ongoing student mental health crisis, universities and colleges need to find quick and effective solutions to ensure that students are not facing additional pressure on top of any financial and wellbeing worries they may have.
We have a number of flexible solutions that can help you increase your accommodation capacity in the short and long term.
How we can help
Modular buildings
Our Modular Building Solutions framework offers a quick and effective way to tackle the UK-wide shortage of student accommodation. Modular buildings are simple to construct and provide cost effective temporary and permanent accommodation solutions.
Modern modular buildings can be designed to match your requirements and can range from a standalone detached house to a small block of modern apartments – enabling you to build solutions that fit your campus and space. Constructed off site, these buildings have speed and efficiency at their core, meaning you can continue with your business as usual whilst construction takes place. For example, Reading Borough Council created 40 modular facilities for the homeless population to keep them warm and dry through winter months.
Sustainability
We know that a commitment to climate change is vitally important to you. With this in mind, modular buildings can go a long way to supporting sustainability.
Building Information Modelling (BIM) is common across the offsite construction industry, increasing the focus on energy efficiency. You can opt to use green technologies like solar panels at design stage to make your accommodation more sustainable.
In addition, modular buildings can help reduce your carbon footprint, with many being created from recycled materials. Typically 67% less energy is used in creating a modular building versus its equivalent traditional build. They also require less heavy good vehicle traffic and less noise and air pollution.
Construction Works and Associated Services
As the student population continues to increase and private accommodation options decrease, you may also be looking for permanent building solutions.
Our Construction Works and Associated Services framework (CWAS) can be used as a more permanent solution to regenerate, refurbish or expand your campus and student accommodation offering.
The framework facilitates a whole life cost approach and enables you to alter the quality and cost weightings at competition stage to meet your individual budget.
With sustainability in mind, the framework also works hard to help customers and suppliers work together to achieve sustainable solutions throughout the lifecycle of a project, with a focus on the whole life cost approach, waste reduction and high quality standards.
The framework is designed to work fast and flexibly, so you can maximise the periods of the year when students are off campus. It provides a streamlined, guided route to access a comprehensive pre-approved selection of suppliers accessible through all procurement routes, tendering methods, design methodologies and payment arrangements.
Want to find out more?
As the largest public procurement organisation in the UK, we have a range of tailored solutions to help you expand your campus and student accommodation offering.
To find out more about how CCS can help you add power to your procurement, download our updated digital brochure, or to discuss your student accommodation requirements email info@crowncommercial.gov.uk and you’ll be connected to your relevant regional contact.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/find-solutions-for-student-accommodation-shortages-with-ccs
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
What is the Assisted Service and how can it help you when it comes to buying public sector goods and services?28/10/2022 15:20:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Decarbonising freight transport: how the logistics industry can use software to reduce carbon emissions27/10/2022 13:05:00
Reduce the carbon footprint of freight logistics using new and upcoming technologies.
The role of data and analytics in digital transformation – improving the lives of citizens and driving a new era of growth21/10/2022 14:20:00
During the pandemic, we witnessed first-hand the potential that data has to save lives and livelihoods, enabling governments, businesses, and local authorities to share information efficiently.
5 tips to help with your commercial move12/10/2022 12:20:00
Are you relocating offices? Our experts share their top tips to help you move with ease.
Aggregation helps customers make savings on Microsoft licences10/10/2022 12:20:00
Find out how customers saved an average of between 2% and 3.5% on their Microsoft licences by joining a CCS aggregation.
Decarbonising the logistics sector: fueling a greener public sector05/10/2022 12:16:00
Different fuel options and technologies are being developed to lower harmful emissions in the freight transport sector.
Demystifying the key terms and abbreviations in procurement – Procurement Essentials04/10/2022 16:10:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Local authority partners use Digital Marketplace to deliver service transformation for management of housing repairs03/10/2022 16:10:00
Find out how the London Borough of Southwark and City of Lincoln Council partnered to use our Digital Marketplace to develop a new digital service for housing repairs.