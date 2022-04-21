NHS Digital
|Printable version
Find your NHS Number service used by millions in first year of operation
An online service enabling people to look up their NHS number quickly and easily was used 4.6 million times in its first year.
An online service enabling people to look up their NHS number quickly and easily was used 4.6 million times in its first year.
Theservice, set up by NHS Digital, allows people to request their NHS number through a simple process on the NHS website.
In the 12 months from its launch in February 2021, a total of 4.6 million notifications containing NHS numbers were sent – 3.7 million by text message, almost 557,000 by email and over 345,000 by letter.
An NHS number is a unique 10-digit number which helps healthcare staff identify people correctly and match their details to their health records.
Yourcan be found in most documents or letters sent from the NHS, as well as prescriptions. It can also be found through the and through some GP online services.
The Find your NHS Number service has made it easier for people to complete forms and access services, such asvia the NHS website. Though it’s not necessary to know your NHS number to book a vaccination through the NHS website, it makes it easier to locate your details on the booking system. Some local online appointment booking services also require your NHS number.
Find your NHS Number has also reduced the workload for GP practice staff, as previously the main way to find out an NHS number was through GP practices – so it has additionally cut the number of journeys people had to make, reducing carbon.
Latest figures show that the service has been used to notify people of NHS numbers 5.5 million times between 1 February 2021 and 18 April this year.
James Hawkins, Executive Director of Product Delivery at NHS Digital, said:
“This is a fantastic, simple and user-friendly service which has brought benefits to millions of people since it was launched last year.
“Not only has it made it easier for people to book appointments and supported the roll-out of the Covid vaccination, it has also reduced the burden on GP practices. In addition, with less than 10% of notifications sent by letter, the service is as carbon neutral as possible and is contributing to our sustainability goals.”
Find your NHS Number can be used by anyone registered with a GP in England by entering their name, date of birth and postcode. Their NHS number will then be sent by text message, email or letter to the contact details held by their GP.
- Find your NHS Number is at
Notes for Editors
- Between February 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022, 4,632,107 notifications were sent by the Find your NHS Number service - 3,729,910 by text message, 556,998 by email and 345,199 by letter.
- From February 1, 2021, to April 18, 2022, 5,585,510 notifications were sent - 4,516,278 by text message, 665,773 by email and 403,459 by letter.
- The service can find a user’s NHS number where the name, address and postcode they have entered matches the details held on their GP record.
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/latest-news/find-your-nhs-number-service-used-by-millions-in-first-year-of-operation
Latest News from
NHS Digital
NHS App saving around 22,000 car journeys every month12/04/2022 14:15:00
The NHS App is helping to reduce travel to GP practices with an average of 22,000 car journeys saved every month.
Cyber Associates Network Awards 2022: The Winners29/03/2022 16:15:00
The virtual ceremony was held to showcase the incredible work being done to manage and improve cyber security in health and care.
High-tech 'Find and Treat' service tackles tuberculosis in London’s homeless population25/03/2022 10:20:00
A high-tech, mobile health clinic, 'Find and Treat' is being used to improve screening, testing and treatment of around ten thousand vulnerable, homeless and high-risk people in London every year.
CAN Awards 2022: Recognising cyber security excellence18/03/2022 12:43:00
The awards will shine a light on the innovation and digital expertise that help protect patient care and data across the NHS.
NHS Digital data to help researchers understand the impact of COVID-19 on cancer18/03/2022 09:15:00
Cancer data from NHS Digital has now been made available in a secure environment to enable researchers to understand the impact of COVID-19 on people affected by cancer.
Top 10 days for COVID-19 vaccine bookings revealed07/03/2022 13:10:00
More than 8 million appointments in total were made using the online national booking service on 10 separate days in 2021.
Decrease in women screened for breast cancer in 2020-2125/02/2022 16:15:00
1.19m women aged 45 and over were screened for breast cancer in 2020-21, a 44.1% decrease on 2019-20 (2.12m).
Children’s cancer survival rates increase04/02/2022 16:15:00
A new report from NHS Digital shows that the 5-year cancer survival rate for 0-14 year olds increased over time, from 76.9% in 2002 to 85.2% in 2019, its highest recorded level.