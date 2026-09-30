Welsh Government
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Fine for engine idling to more than triple as Wales cracks down on air pollution
Drivers who leave their engines running while parked may face a significantly higher fine from yesterday, as the Welsh Government steps up efforts to tackle air pollution and protect public health.
- The fine for leaving a vehicle engine running while parked will rise from £20 to between £75 and £150 from 30 September 2026.
- The change aims to protect public health by reducing air pollution, which contributes to heart and lung disease and disproportionately affects children and vulnerable people.
- Cabinet Minister Llyr Gruffydd marked the change with a visit to Marshfield Primary School in Newport, where pupils have taken part in a Welsh Government-funded anti-idling project.
From 30 September, the fixed penalty that local authorities can enforce for stationary idling will rise from £20 to between £75 and £150, reflecting the serious harm that vehicle emissions cause to air quality and public health.
Under Rule 123 of the Highway Code, drivers must not leave a parked vehicle unattended with the engine running or leave a vehicle engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road. Despite this, many drivers remain unaware that idling is an offence.
Idling creates air and noise pollution that contributes to a range of health problems, including heart and lung disease. Children, older people and those with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to its effects.
To mark the change, the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability visited Marshfield Primary School in Newport, joining pupils who have taken part in a Welsh Government-funded anti-idling project run with Newport Council. The children designed a banner encouraging drivers to switch off their engines, which is now displayed outside the school.
Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said:
We’re taking bold action to clean up our air and cut pollution, protecting health and improving the places where we live. That’s why we’re increasing the fine range for anyone who leave their engine running while parked.
Idling engines pump out fumes that people breathe in, including children outside schools and vulnerable people outside healthcare settings. Switching off is such a simple thing to do, and we want to encourage everyone to get into the habit – whether you're outside a school, a doctor’s surgery, the shops, a train station or anywhere else.
Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Isabel Oliver, said:
Air pollution is a serious public health issue, contributing to a range of conditions including heart and lung disease. Children, older people and those with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to its effects.
Idling may seem like a small, everyday habit, but it adds up. Every time an engine is switched off rather than left running, we reduce the amount of harmful pollution in the air we all breathe, particularly around schools, hospitals and other places where vulnerable people spend time.
I'd encourage everyone to make switching off a normal part of parking up for better health and avoid penalties.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/fine-engine-idling-more-triple-wales-cracks-down-air-pollution
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