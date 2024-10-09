Fines of £660 for Nottinghamshire anglers found fishing illegally

Fishing in the close season has cost an angler from Nottingham £220 plus costs and victim surcharge

Two Nottinghamshire anglers found guilty of fishing without a licence receive fines of £220 each plus costs and victim surcharge

Fisheries enforcement officers clamp down on illegal angling to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable

Stelica Serban, 47, of Exeter Road was found guilty in absence of fishing in the close season at Embankment, River Trent, Nottingham on 20 April 2024. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Close season

The annual close season (from 15 March – 15 June) prevents fishing for coarse fish in rivers and streams across England, helping to protect fish when they are spawning and supporting vulnerable stocks.

Fishing without a licence

Troy Stevenson, 34, of Belsay Road, Nottingham, was found guilty in absence of fishing without a licence at Hallcroft, Retford on 31 March 2024. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

David Thompson, 45, of Laurel Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, was found guilty in absence of fishing without a licence at A1 Fishery (South Muskham), Newark on 29 March 2024. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

We hope the penalties these illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England. Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute. We urge anglers to respect the close season to help reduce pressures on our fisheries, benefitting fish and the wider environment. Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.

Fishing licences

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10, and an annual licence costs from £35.80 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Fisheries enforcement

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The charges

Stelica Serban was charged with the following offence:

On the 20th day of April 2024 at Embankment, River Trent, Nottingham fished for freshwater fish in the close season contrary National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Troy Stevenson was charged with the following offence:

On the 31st day of March 2024 at Hallcroft, Retford in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

David Thompson was charged with the following offence:

On the 29th day of March 2024 at A1 Fishery (South Muskham), Newark in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.