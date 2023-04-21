Chatham House
Finland brings great value to NATO's future deterrence
EXPERT COMMENT
Despite claims that Finland would bring little military capability to NATO and would need to invest in its defence capacity, its accession is highly significant.
Finland becoming the 31st member of NATO brings with it highly capable armed forces with, for example, a larger force of more modern main battle tanks than the British Army, orders for the fifth generation F-35 aircraft that exceed those of the UK, and an army that when mobilized is more than twice the size of the British Army.
But Finland’s military capabilities are just one reason why their membership of NATO is significant. For those arguing that NATO’s expansion did – at least in part – lead Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, Finland is the first non-former Yugoslav, non-Warsaw Pact or former Soviet state to join NATO since the end of the Cold War.
This changes the enlargement narrative and, along with Sweden which many expect will also join once the Turkish veto is removed, starts to redefine who might be seen in any further NATO enlargement.
Perceptions of NATO both within and outside its membership suffered in the wake of the disastrous Afghanistan operation. But Putin’s actions have, somewhat ironically, changed perceptions of NATO for the better and, as Finland has shown, broadened the value placed upon it as defence alliance.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/04/finland-brings-great-value-natos-future-deterrence
