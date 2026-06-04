FinOps for AI, AI for FinOps: The Reinforcing Loop Every Enterprise Now Needs

Read our London Tech Week blog from ETOS Services.

AI is forcing a major reckoning. Not because it’s new. Not because GPUs are expensive. But because most organisations are still running cloud like it’s 2018, and AI exposes every weakness in that operating model.



Agentic AI, generative models, and AI-driven automation workflows are dramatically reshaping how organisations operate. As enterprises shift from pilots to production, an uncomfortable truth emerges: AI is expensive, unpredictable, and its economics are unlike anything technology leaders have managed before.



Traditional cost management models simply cannot govern a world where workloads GPU demand spikes without warning, and budgets can balloon overnight. And in organisations where FinOps maturity is still developing, these pressures are further amplified, AI spend becomes harder to predict, harder to allocate, and harder to control. The issue isn’t GPU pricing alone; it’s the lack of operational discipline needed to manage AI at scale.



This marks a turning point. Financial governance has become as strategic as technological innovation. And that is why FinOps for AI has become the top forward-looking priority for digital leaders.

FinOps Must Evolve, Again

FinOps began as a tactical cloud cost discipline, a way to bring finance, IT, and the business together around a shared language of consumption, optimisation, and value. Over time, it expanded to include ITAM, SaaS, licensing, and on-premise software.

But AI workloads behave nothing like the cloud systems FinOps was originally built for. They are volatile (with training spikes, inference bursts, sudden GPU demand); opaque(cost per token, per inference, per checkpoint) decentralised (with shadow AI projects everywhere and to top it all, premium-priced (due to GPU scarcity and high-end accelerators).

In this constant-flux environment, static budgets, dashboards, and quarterly forecasts simply can’t keep up. Every new experiment, dataset, or prompt creates a ripple in compute, storage, and energy consumption, often exponentially.

And this is where GreenOps comes in.