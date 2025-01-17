HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Printable version
Fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025
We have published the fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025.
Between August and September 2024, we ran a public consultation on this programme and framework. We have also published our response to this consultation.
Read the inspection programme and framework:
Fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025
Read the HMICFRS response to consultation:
HMICFRS response to consultation on ‘Fire and rescue services draft inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025’
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/fire-and-rescue-services-inspection-programme-and-framework-commencing-june-2025/
