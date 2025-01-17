We have published the fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025.

Between August and September 2024, we ran a public consultation on this programme and framework. We have also published our response to this consultation.

Read the inspection programme and framework:

Fire and rescue services inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025

Read the HMICFRS response to consultation:

HMICFRS response to consultation on ‘Fire and rescue services draft inspection programme and framework commencing June 2025’