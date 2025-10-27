Fire station vaccine pop-ups to extinguish flu ‘wildfire’

Parents will be able to get their children protected against flu at a fire station this half term, as the NHS ramps up its winter vaccine campaign this week.

England’s most senior nurse has warned parents that flu can spread like wildfire in schools and has urged them to ensure their children get vaccinated before going back.

Many school-aged children will have received their flu vaccinations at school, but for those who missed out, local NHS teams are making getting a catch-up vaccination over the half-term break as easy as possible by hosting community clinics closer to home – with sessions set up in bowling alleys, football pitches, libraries and sports halls.

In the North West, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital are working to protect the most vulnerable children with winged ‘flu fairies’ providing vaccinations and reassurance to young patients.

School-aged children with certain health conditions and 2- and 3-year-olds can also get vaccinated at their local GP practice, with parents of eligible pre-schoolers also able to drop-in to their local pharmacy to get their child vaccinated for the first time ever.

The stepping up of the vaccine programme comes after UK Health Security Agency data showed flu cases and hospitalisations are on the rise, with transmission among school-aged children driving the early start to the season.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, recently said:

“It is hugely concerning that flu has hit us early this year, with a worrying increase among children. “Flu can spread like wildfire across schools and can make children really unwell. “The virus changes each year, so vaccination remains the best way to shield your child from getting seriously ill. “That’s why we’re making it easier than ever before for children to get the vaccine close to home or at school. “So, I’m urging parents to check their child’s options for flu vaccination as soon as possible; make sure you’ve opted your child in for their in-school vaccine or find your nearest community clinic over half term.”

The NHS rolled out vaccinations for children and pregnant women at the start of September to kickstart their protection – with flu likely to circulate among children before adults.

More than 10 million vaccines have been delivered since the campaign kicked off – including almost one and a half million school-aged children and more than 300,000 eligible 2- and 3-year-olds to provide them with vital protection and minimise the spread to their families.

The flu virus changes every year, so it’s important to get a vaccination each year to ensure your protection and help reduce the spread to others.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock recently said:

“Vaccination is the best defence – I’ve just had the flu vaccination myself because I know what a difference it can make. “With rates rising, I would urge all parents who have not done so yet to use half-term to get their child vaccinated against flu. Please make use of the dedicated teams offering catch-up sessions close to home to protect yourself, your family and our NHS as we enter winter. “The vaccination is free and remains the best way to protect your children from getting seriously ill.”

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under-65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, pregnant women, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care workers, as well as children.

Those aged 75 or over, anyone with a weakened immune system, or those living in older adult care homes are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this year, following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendation.

For more information on your nearest community clinic for school-aged children (from reception to year 11) this half-term, please visit your local school vaccination website.

For appointments for eligible two and three year olds and adults, check availability via the NHS App, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu, by calling 119 or by contacting your GP practice.

You can also find your nearest local pharmacy offering the vaccine at www.nhs.uk/flu-pharmacy.