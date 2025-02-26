National Crime Agency
Firearms and ammunition seized from SUV at Dover
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has launched an investigation after 13 firearms and 300 rounds of ammunition were seized from a vehicle at Dover.
Border Force officers stopped and searched the SUV on Monday 24 February as it entered the UK from France.
Inside a custom-built hide in the vehicle’s footwell they discovered 13 firearms, including Skorpions, a submachine gun and pistols.
They also found 300 rounds of ammunition and five kilos of heroin.
Tests are ongoing to classify the weapons and verify if they are viable.
Kasha Sanderson, 39, of Wick, Bristol, appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court yesterday (25 February) charged with importation of firearms, ammunition and Class A drugs.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Daren Nicholls said: “This is a significant seizure of deadly firearms that were destined for the UK criminal marketplace.
“Our investigation to track down the organised criminals responsible for this attempted importation continues at pace.
“Stopping the availability of firearms to UK-based criminals is a top priority for the NCA and we work closely with domestic and international partners to do this.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/firearms-and-ammunition-seized-from-suv-at-dover
