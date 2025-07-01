National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Firearms and drugs worth millions discovered in lorry at Dover Port
A haul of 20 firearms, 320 rounds of ammunition and 170kg of ketamine were recovered from a vehicle at Dover Port.
National Crime Agency officers are investigating after Border Force colleagues stopped the heavy goods vehicle on Monday 23 June.
Among the haul, officers also discovered more than 4,000 MDMA pills hidden in the Lithuanian registered HGV.
NCA investigators estimate the street value of the ketamine would have been around £4.5 million, and £40,000 for the MDMA pills.
The firearms will be tested by NCA experts, but are believed to be viable pistols.
The driver, a 34-year-old Tajikistan national, was arrested on suspicion of smuggling the illegal items.
He has since been released from custody on bail as enquiries continue.
NCA senior investigating officer Darren Herbert recently said:
"With thanks to our Border Force colleagues, an arsenal of deadly firearms, as well as harmful drugs, have been seized before they could reach the criminal supply chain.
"Our investigation to trace and detain the individuals responsible for the attempted importation is ongoing.
"Alongside our domestic and international partners, we are relentless in our efforts to suppress the supply of firearms to UK-based organised crime groups."
Border Force Director for South East Region, Dave Smith recently said:
"This is a significant seizure which demonstrates the vital work Border Force officers do every day to keep lethal weapons and dangerous drugs off our streets.
"The firearms and drugs intercepted could have caused untold damage to our communities if they had reached their intended destination. We will continue to work closely with the NCA to bring those responsible to justice and disrupt criminal networks involved in smuggling."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/firearms-and-drugs-worth-millions-discovered-in-lorry-at-dover-port
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Kent taxi driver told to hand over £100k he made from people smuggling01/07/2025 12:15:00
A taxi driver who was part of a people smuggling network has been ordered to pay back almost £100,000 in proceeds of crime, or face jail.
Man who hid cocaine worth £120m in artificial grass is jailed30/06/2025 16:15:00
A man who smuggled cocaine worth £120m into the UK, hidden in rolls of artificial grass, has been jailed for 17 years following a joint operation by the National Crime Agency and authorities in the Netherlands.
Four arrested as NCA targets suspected people smuggling gang in London26/06/2025 17:10:00
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected people smuggling network operating out of London.
Couple sentenced after smuggling £200,000 worth of cannabis through airport26/06/2025 16:10:00
Two foreign nationals who flew from Malaga to Belfast with almost 27 kilos of cannabis worth £200,000 have been sentenced
Men caught in cocaine boat following 28-mile chase are convicted24/06/2025 11:15:00
Three men who tried to outrun pursuing officers for around 28 miles at sea after their cocaine-laden boat was spotted have been convicted of importing Class A drugs.
Man arrested and cash seized in NCA money laundering operation20/06/2025 10:25:00
A man has been arrested in Newry following a National Crime Agency investigation into the suspected laundering of criminal cash.
UPDATE: Four men charged with smuggling cocaine through airport18/06/2025 15:20:00
Four men have been charged with smuggling cocaine through Manchester Airport following a National Crime Agency investigation.
People smuggling gang crammed migrants into refrigerated lorries18/06/2025 13:20:00
A London-based people smuggling ring that loaded migrants into lorry trailers and attempted dangerous journeys from the UK to France has been dismantled by the National Crime Agency.