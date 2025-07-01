Firearms and drugs worth millions discovered in lorry at Dover Port

A haul of 20 firearms, 320 rounds of ammunition and 170kg of ketamine were recovered from a vehicle at Dover Port.

National Crime Agency officers are investigating after Border Force colleagues stopped the heavy goods vehicle on Monday 23 June.

Among the haul, officers also discovered more than 4,000 MDMA pills hidden in the Lithuanian registered HGV.

NCA investigators estimate the street value of the ketamine would have been around £4.5 million, and £40,000 for the MDMA pills.

The firearms will be tested by NCA experts, but are believed to be viable pistols.

The driver, a 34-year-old Tajikistan national, was arrested on suspicion of smuggling the illegal items.

He has since been released from custody on bail as enquiries continue.

NCA senior investigating officer Darren Herbert recently said:

"With thanks to our Border Force colleagues, an arsenal of deadly firearms, as well as harmful drugs, have been seized before they could reach the criminal supply chain. "Our investigation to trace and detain the individuals responsible for the attempted importation is ongoing. "Alongside our domestic and international partners, we are relentless in our efforts to suppress the supply of firearms to UK-based organised crime groups."

Border Force Director for South East Region, Dave Smith recently said: