Firearms licensing guidance strengthened to protect the public

Tighter controls on firearms licensing will be introduced by the government to keep people safe and help the police apply the law consistently.

Statutory guidance for the police, published yesterday, will strengthen how they determine who is suitable to hold a firearm or shotgun licence, better protecting the public and making streets safe, under the Plan for Change.

From yesterday, the government increased the number of referees required for shotgun certificate applications from 1 to 2, as well as providing new advice to referees on their responsibilities in supporting an application. This is in direct response to concerns raised by the senior coroner who held the inquests following the fatal shootings in Plymouth in August 2021. This will mean an additional person who has known the applicant well for at least 2 years will need to vouch for them, bringing shotgun referee checks in line with wider firearms and making sure there is greater opportunity for any concerns about an applicant to be raised or identified.

Yesterday’s changes will improve the information the police have about an applicant’s suitability to possess a gun.

The Home Office is also strengthening the guidance for how police should consider suspected domestic abuse or other violence, when someone is applying for a firearms licence. This includes making clear the police must speak to partners and household members to identify any signs of domestic abuse or any other factors which could indicate the applicant is not suitable to have a firearms licence.

The updated guidance will mean officers must carry out additional checks before approving a licence to make sure those who perpetrate such crimes or have a record of violence are not permitted to access firearms.

Any evidence of dishonesty or concerns about a person’s integrity will also bring into question their suitability to hold a gun. This could include lying on the application form or withholding details about relevant health conditions.

Policing Minister, Diana Johnson, said:

Only those who meet the highest standards of safety and responsibility should be permitted to use shotguns or firearms, and it is crucial that police have full information about the suitability of all applicants for these lethal weapons. The events in Woodmancote in 2020, Plymouth in 2021 and other cases provide a tragic reminder of what can happen when these weapons are in the hands of the wrong people, and we must do everything we can to protect the public. That is why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are giving the police the tools and resources they need to make safe, timely and consistent decisions when it comes to firearms licensing. This is just one part of our mission to make our streets safer. We will also launch a public consultation on the controls on shotguns and other firearms issues later this year.

The stricter controls have been welcomed by Emma Ambler, a campaigner who has called for stricter gun laws after her twin sister Kelly Fitzgibbons, and her 2 nieces, Ava and Lexi Needham, were tragically murdered in 2020 with a legally owned weapon.

Firearms campaigner Emma Ambler said:

I’m really pleased that the government is strengthening the current firearms licensing guidance. Although there is still some way to go, these changes are very welcome and it is pleasing to finally feel listened to after 5 years of campaigning to make the system safer. I still believe that holding a gun licence is a privilege and not a right. The priority has to be the safety of society and it’s so important to stop these extremely dangerous weapons falling into the wrong hands, which these changes will go some way to doing. I’m pleased there is going to be a further consultation and it’s really important that the general public respond to this, not just gun owners, as unfortunately these tragedies can impact anybody.

The strengthened statutory guidance is just part of the government’s work to ensure firearms laws fully protect the public. In light of the weaknesses exposed by the tragic shooting of Juliana Falcon and 2 of her children, Giselle and Kyle Prosper, with a gun which was bought fraudulently by her son, the government will be consulting later this year on measures to strengthen the existing controls on shotguns, alongside seeking views on measures to improve controls on the private sales of firearms.