National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Firearms smuggler jailed for eight years
A man who tried to smuggle eight firearms into the UK has been jailed for eight years and three months.
Gerard Dagnall, 33, was stopped at the Port of Dover in Kent with eight revolvers in his car on 15 July this year.
He was returning from Belgium where he bought the prohibited guns claiming he thought they were antiques and that he was going to give some to a friend and sell the others.
Dagnall, who is unemployed, told National Crime Agency officers he bought the firearms for 3,400 Euros from a business in Holmbeek, just north of Brussels, which wouldn’t ship them because the guns would be stopped during border checks.
Despite this, he renewed his passport to travel abroad and tried to bring them into the country.
When officers searched his home they also discovered an illegal, 3D printed firearm. It was not fully viable.
Dagnall, of Scarisbrick Drive, Walton, Liverpool, admitting importing the original lethal purpose firearms and possessing the 3D printed firearm, and was sentenced on 15th November at Canterbury Crown Court.
NCA operations manager Rachel Bramley said:
“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the criminal use of firearms.
“Gun smuggling is an extremely serious offence and weapons of this type in criminal hands bring significant danger to our communities.
“Ignorance of the law is no defence.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/firearms-smuggler-jailed-for-eight-years
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Firearms smuggler jailed for eight years18/11/2024 13:33:00
A man who tried to smuggle eight firearms into the UK has been jailed for eight years and three months.
Joint investigation sees suspected small boat supplier arrested in the Netherlands15/11/2024 10:10:00
A man suspected of being a significant supplier of small boats equipment to people smugglers has been arrested, as part of an operation involving the National Crime Agency and Dutch and Belgian partners.
Six arrested after multi-million pound Birmingham Airport drug seizure14/11/2024 10:15:00
Six people have been arrested and charged following a major drug seizure at Birmingham International Airport.
Four arrested over significant cocaine haul in Kent12/11/2024 11:15:00
National Crime Agency (NCA) officers have arrested four men and seized approximately 400 kilos of cocaine after a fishing boat was stopped at sea off the Kent coast.
Five Merseyside men jailed over gun plot11/11/2024 11:15:00
Five men from Merseyside have been jailed over a plot to supply a blank firing gun that was converted to be lethal, following an investigation by the specialist Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership.
Man feted as “the best smuggler” convicted of organising Channel small boat crossings11/11/2024 10:15:00
An Iranian national who organised cross-Channel small boat crossings from his home in Lancashire has been found guilty of people smuggling charges, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency
NCA marks end of term as Chair of Virtual Global Taskforce08/11/2024 15:15:15
The NCA officially marked the end of its three-year term as Chair of the Virtual Global Taskforce (VGT), at a summit in London last week.
Operation Stovewood: Man jailed for raping and wounding vulnerable girl06/11/2024 16:20:00
A man who subjected a vulnerable young girl to years of sustained sexual abuse 17 years ago has been jailed for 12 years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.