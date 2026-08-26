Welsh Government
|Printable version
First 100 days lay foundations for long-term change in Wales
The new Welsh Government has today marked its first 100 days in office, confirming key progress has been made in delivering on the promise to improve people's lives across Wales.
Since Cabinet first met on 18 May, Ministers have been laying the foundations for long-term change.
Work has begun on the issues that matter most including cutting NHS waiting times, improving schools, creating good jobs, and giving every child the best possible start in life.
Progress made during the first 100 days includes:
- Confirming increased incentives for teacher training.
- Expanding funded childcare provision, benefiting hundreds more families across Wales.
- Extending Free School Meals to more secondary school pupils from September, with schools providing those meals over the term.
- Securing a multi-year funding deal to give Welsh farmers stability and certainty.
- Announcing a new North-South coach service to connect communities.
- Establishing an expert group to plan new surgical hubs, as part of wider work to bring down waiting times.
- Raising the case for Wales with the UK Government on funding, HS2 consequentials, environmental justice for coalfield communities, and the need for a new Wales Bill.
Delivering on a further commitment made in The First 100 Days Plan, a digital dashboard has also been published today, allowing people to track progress against these priorities for the first time.
The dashboard explains what is being done and provides data to help show whether the actions are making a difference to people's lives.
This is an initial version of the dashboard, and it will continue to be developed as further information becomes available.
Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, Dafydd Trystan Davies, said:
"The direction of this Welsh Government is clear, and these first 100 days have shown that we won’t accept drift or delay when action is needed.
"On this, the 100th day since Cabinet first met, I'm pleased to publish our new priorities dashboard, reflecting our commitment to openness and continued transparency.
“Today is an important early milestone, but it's just the start. We have been laying the building blocks for long-term change and begun delivering on our promise to improve people's lives.
"Our task now is to keep building a stronger economy, stronger public services, and a fairer Wales where everyone has the opportunity to succeed – and that work will continue without delay."
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-100-days-lay-foundations-long-term-change-wales
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