First 100 days lay foundations for long-term change in Wales

The new Welsh Government has today marked its first 100 days in office, confirming key progress has been made in delivering on the promise to improve people's lives across Wales.

Since Cabinet first met on 18 May, Ministers have been laying the foundations for long-term change.

Work has begun on the issues that matter most including cutting NHS waiting times, improving schools, creating good jobs, and giving every child the best possible start in life.

Progress made during the first 100 days includes:

Confirming increased incentives for teacher training.

Expanding funded childcare provision, benefiting hundreds more families across Wales.

Extending Free School Meals to more secondary school pupils from September, with schools providing those meals over the term.

Securing a multi-year funding deal to give Welsh farmers stability and certainty.

Announcing a new North-South coach service to connect communities.

Establishing an expert group to plan new surgical hubs, as part of wider work to bring down waiting times.

Raising the case for Wales with the UK Government on funding, HS2 consequentials, environmental justice for coalfield communities, and the need for a new Wales Bill.

Delivering on a further commitment made in The First 100 Days Plan, a digital dashboard has also been published today, allowing people to track progress against these priorities for the first time.

The dashboard explains what is being done and provides data to help show whether the actions are making a difference to people's lives.

This is an initial version of the dashboard, and it will continue to be developed as further information becomes available.

Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, Dafydd Trystan Davies, said: