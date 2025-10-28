Scottish Government
First 42 months of Scotland’s Redress Scheme
An Official Statistics Publication
Scotland's Redress Scheme Statistics Have been published covering the period from December 2021 to June 2025.
Key findings include:
- between 7 December 2021 and 6 June 2025, 5,806 applications for redress were received by Scottish Government. Of these 95% were made by survivors and 5% were made by next of kin.
- in the first 42 months of the scheme, 2,861 (97%) of applications sent to Redress Scotland and assessed by a panel were eligible for financial redress, with offers made. 82 (3%) applications were deemed not eligible for financial redress and no offers were made.
- 2,669payments were made in the first 42 months, totalling £139,637,820.18 after deductions. Of these 1,801 (67%) were Individually Assessed Payment awards, 718 (27%) were Fixed Rate Payment awards and 150 (6%) were Next of Kin awards.
- a total of 202 apologies were requested during the first 42 months of the scheme, 57% 116) of which had been delivered as of June 2025.
Background
This is an Official Statistics publication providing data on applications, outcomes and payments made, fees and costs, as well as apologies made under Scotland’s Redress Scheme.
This report builds on last year’s publication which published figures for the first 30 months of the scheme, from December 2021 to June 2024.
Applications are received by Scottish Government with varying levels of completeness, including those awaiting further information or verification. In some cases, applicants have not yet given permission for their application to go to Redress Scotland or have paused their application. Priority is given to applicants with a terminal illness and those over 68 years of age.
One applicant may have been found eligible for redress more than once and receive more than one offer. An applicant could have received an initial offer that they are eligible for redress and then a second subsequent offer after review. Applicants can also make a second application in certain circumstances.
The statistics show 2,669 awards made, resulting in 2,651 payments. This shows 18 applications where payments have not yet been processed.
The full statistical publication https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-redress-scheme-statistics-december-2021-june-2025 is available with the full publication tables.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
