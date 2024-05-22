NHS Wales
|Printable version
First all-Wales Child Measurement Programme results since pandemic
Public Health Wales has released its most recent Child Measurement Programme official statistics which cover the period 2022-23.
It’s the first time since the pandemic that the data covers all Health Board areas, and therefore it includes all-Wales level data – which hasn’t been available since the 2018-19 release.
Nearly 30,000 children aged 4 and 5 had their height and weight measured by school nursing teams as part of the Child Measurement Programme. The Programme reports these data nationally, by health board and by local authority in order to monitor population health needs.
Dr Llion Davies, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“During the period of the pandemic, the collection of this data was paused in several areas due to the need to redeploy staff to other priorities.
“It has therefore been several years since we have been able to provide an all-Wales picture, and I am extremely grateful to the school nursing teams whose hard work has meant that we have been able to restore this programme to its pre-pandemic levels.”
Public Health Wales’ Every Child Wales website has a wealth of resources to help parents to help them give their children the best start in life.
Based around ’10 Steps to a Healthy Weight’, the site gives parents practical and useful tips about how to ensure their child gets enough fruit and vegetables, spends time playing outdoors, gets enough sleep, and limits screen time.
Child Measurement Programme Annual Report 2022-2023 (PDF, 2.4Mb)
This report summarises the data collected across Wales during the 2023-2023 school year.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/first-all-wales-child-measurement-programme-results-since-pandemic1/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales continues to advocate for urgent action on air monitoring22/05/2024 15:15:00
Public Health Wales recognise that local people are very concerned about the odours around the landfill site at Withyhedge. We continue to call for improved air quality data to be provided, to allow us to make a health risk assessment of the site.
Home testing and treatment for blood borne viruses available in Wales20/05/2024 14:05:00
As the Infected Blood Inquiry report is published, we would like to remind people that there is a free home testing service in Wales that you can use to test for blood borne viruses
Blood test in pregnancy means fewer anti-D injections required14/05/2024 14:15:00
Around 2,000 fewer women in Wales will need to have an anti-D injection during their pregnancy, thanks to a new cell-free fetal DNA testing programme launched yesterday.
Study reveals mixed evidence on prehabilitation interventions for surgical waiting lists10/05/2024 14:15:00
A Public Health Wales study exploring prehabilitation interventions has identified that more research is needed to fully understand their effectiveness for improving patients’ health whilst waiting for surgery.
Study reveals mixed evidence on prehabilitation interventions for surgical waiting lists09/05/2024 11:05:00
A Public Health Wales study exploring prehabilitation interventions has identified that more research is needed to fully understand their effectiveness for improving patients’ health whilst waiting for surgery.
Public Health Wales unveils research priorities08/05/2024 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has announced that it will focus its research onto six priority areas, to coincide with the long term strategy and Research and Evaluation strategy it launched last year.
Public Health Wales welcomes five-year plan to combat antimicrobial resistance08/05/2024 13:15:00
Public health experts have welcomed the publication of a new five-year National Action Plan to combat antimicrobial resistance.
Adverse Childhood Experiences can affect people's ability to cope with challenges of cost of living crisis02/05/2024 16:15:00
New research from Public Health Wales and Bangor University, published today in BMJ Open, shows that Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can affect people’s perceptions of their ability to cope during the cost of living crisis.
Childhood adversity linked to how we engage with healthcare services30/04/2024 14:15:00
New research by Bangor University and Public Health Wales has found that adults who suffered childhood adversities such as child maltreatment or living in a home with domestic violence, report lower engagement with healthcare services.