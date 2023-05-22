First and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will end on 30th June

The Health and Social Care Secretary has announced that the offer of a first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those at lower risk of severe COVID-19 will end on 30th June 2023. People who have not yet had their first or second dose are encouraged to get their jab before the deadline.

For people aged 18+, there is an 8-week gap required between receiving the first and second dose of the vaccine. At this stage, if you have not had any doses, you will only be able to get your first dose before the deadline.

How to book an appointment for the vaccine:

Online

Calling 119 free of charge – translators are available

Visit a walk-in vaccination site

If an individual is in an at-risk group, the offer of a first or second dose will re-open with seasonal booster programmes.