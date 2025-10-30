Association for Project Management
|Printable version
First APM Gold status awarded to Submarine Delivery Agency
Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to announce that the Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA), part of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise, has become the first organisation to be awarded the new Gold status.
The new gold status is awarded to APM Accredited Training Providers (APs) who go above and beyond, consistently exceeding expectations. Gold status is based on clear, evidence-based criteria, ensuring decisions are fair, unbiased, and grounded in measurable impact.
Peter Leighton (left), Project Delivery Profession People Development Lead, said:
“When I first heard about the news, my initial reaction was surprise. The fact that we were the first to achieve this made me realise that gold status was a bit more difficult and more prestigious than I had originally anticipated and I’ve been feeling prouder and prouder.”
Gold status goes beyond standard accreditation. It is awarded to providers who consistently exceed APM’s rigorous quality benchmarks, including effective course delivery, learner support and operational practices. To achieve gold status, a provider must demonstrate sustained excellence through higher learner satisfaction, stronger exam pass rates and a learner-centric approach across the entire training journey.
Peter continued:
“Everything that we were assessed against was fair and within our gift to improve or get better at. Being externally measured and accredited gives us a level of credibility beyond what we could achieve on our own. It’s a good selling point for talent: you're not just getting training – you're getting the best training”
Marcus Bruton OBE, Head of Project Delivery Profession for SDA, said:
“Achieving the APM Gold Standard for our Project Delivery training offering is a huge accolade for the SDA. It signals to our customers, our people, and our new entrants that the SDA is a learning organisation that is prepared to invest in our people to deliver to time, cost and performance.”
If you are an AP and would like to find out more about APM Accreditation and how to reach Gold status, please click here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/first-apm-gold-status-awarded-to-submarine-delivery-agency/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
The Power of Possibility: How the APM Project Management Challenge is Cultivating Scotland’s Next Generation of Project Leaders28/10/2025 10:20:00
It’s easy to underestimate what people are capable of until you hand them a real challenge.
APM Risk IN podcast series: The Riskateers, Quants & Risk: The finance edge, interview with Shah Hasan and Jubayer Miah16/10/2025 13:20:00
APM Risk Interest Network podcast series called The Riskateers.
The purpose of Ethics and Values in a project context webinar15/10/2025 10:20:00
Many professional bodies aspire to an Ethical Code and most organisations set out the Values they hold important.
UK Space Agency funds six projects to address climate change and drive innovation in transport13/10/2025 13:20:00
Six new projects are set to apply satellite technology and artificial intelligence to transform how Britain tackles climate change, manages transport systems and improves accessible travel, after receiving £1.5 million of funding from the UK Space Agency.
Chartership boost for project management professionals in engineering construction13/10/2025 10:25:00
The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) is showing its commitment to high standards in industry by helping 30 people achieve Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status through its partnership programme with the Association for Project Management (APM).
ChPP applicants now able to submit anytime as transition from cycles to open approach announced09/10/2025 13:20:00
From 21 January 2026, the Association for Project Management (APM) will transition its assessment cycles for Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) applications to an ongoing results release process.
‘Be bold and brave’ to make projects successful, business leaders urged02/10/2025 16:20:00
Businesses should ensure they have qualified project professionals in their teams to increase the chances of successful project delivery, leaders were urged at a forum supported by APM.
Embedding change that sticks: Evolving roles in leading transformation webinar23/09/2025 16:20:00
For change to succeed, project sponsorship must be more than a name on a governance slide and individuals must feel like more than passengers on the journey.