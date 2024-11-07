Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
First case of Avian influenza confirmed in poultry in England this Autumn
First case confirmed since declaration of zonal freedom in February 2024. Risk levels increased and all bird keepers urged to take action to protect their birds and report signs of disease. The risk to the general public’s health from the virus is very low.
The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer is urging all bird keepers to follow scrupulous biosecurity measures following the confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N5 in poultry in East Riding of Yorkshire.
To prevent further spread of the disease all poultry on the infected premises will be humanely culled and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been put in place surrounding the premises.
Within these disease control zones restrictions on the movement of poultry and other captive birds, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure apply. Bird keepers in the disease control zones will have the opportunity to apply for movement licences for some specific low risk movements from the zones. Within the 3km protection zone bird keepers must also house their birds to protect them.
Disease control zones are only lifted once all disease control and surveillance activities in the zones have been successfully completed and there are no suspect cases under investigation in the zones.
All bird keepers are urged to remain vigilant and take action to protect their birds. Practicing good biosecurity at all times protects the health and welfare of kept birds and for commercial keepers will help protect businesses from HPAI and other diseases. Bird keepers can find out what they can do to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading and how to spot and report suspicion of avian influenza in poultry or other captive birds together with updates on the latest situation in Defra’s guidance at gov.uk/birdflu.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low but people should not touch any dead or sick wild birds they find.
The Food Standards Agency advises that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.
UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, recently said:
Avian influenza (‘bird flu’) has been confirmed in poultry at a premises in East Riding of Yorkshire. Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all remaining poultry at the farm will be humanly culled.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that the risk to the general public’s health is very low, and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.
Winter is a greater risk period for avian influenza and this case demonstrates that, now is the time if you are a bird keeper to ensure you have very robust biosecurity. Bird keepers must remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately.
In Great Britain members of the public are encouraged to report findings of dead wild birds using the online reporting system or by calling the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77). By reporting dead wild birds, you are helping Defra and APHA understand, the risk to different species groups of wild birds, the risk posed to poultry & other captive birds and the risk of overspill into mammals.
Notes to Editors:
- Keepers can check if they are in a bird flu disease control zone using the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s (APHA) interactive map. Further information on the measures that apply in the zones can be found in Defra’s Bird flu: rules in disease control zones in England - GOV.UK guidance and the zone declaration available via the notifiable disease case finder on gov.uk.
- HPAI H5N5 and H5N1 have both been detected in wild birds in Great Britain this autumn and the risk in wild birds has increased from medium to high. The risk level in poultry where good biosecurity is consistently applied at all times has increased from very low to low with low uncertainty and while the risk in poultry where there is suboptimal or poor biosecurity remains assessed as low this is heightened with high uncertainty.
- Keepers must keep a close watch on their birds and kept mammals (including pets) for any signs of disease, and seek prompt advice from a vet if they have any concerns.
- Keepers can find further information on how to spot and report bird flu in poultry and other captive birds and how to keep other pets, such as cats and dogs, safe from bird flu in Defra’s guidance on gov.uk
- Clinical signs indicative of infection with an avian influenza virus must be reported in England to Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact to the local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.
- All bird keepers must register their poultry and other captive birds (with the exception of certain psittacines and passerines), even if only kept as pets. Registered keepers will receive regular updates and guidance to help protect their birds from avian influenza. In addition, anyone can subscribe to APHA’s free animal disease alerts service for the latest information on updated risk levels, guidance and new cases in Great Britain regardless of whether they keep birds.
- Defra’s approach to avian influenza is set out in the Notifiable Avian Disease Control Strategy for Great Britain supported by the Mitigation Strategy for Avian Influenza in Wild Birds in England and Wales. Defra’s approach to considers the latest scientific and ornithological evidence and veterinary advice. Current policy reflects Defra’s experience of responding to past outbreaks of exotic animal disease and is in line with international standards of best practice for disease control.
- The latest information and guidance on bird flu can be found at gov.uk/birdflu
- For media queries contact Defra press office on 020 8225 7618 or out of hours on 0345 051 8486.
- Further information on biosecurity and how to prevent disease is available on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-case-of-avian-influenza-confirmed-in-poultry-in-england-this-autumn
