First Clean Energy Jobs Fair held at Port of Tyne

Energy Secretary and Minister for Industry attended first Clean Energy Jobs Fair at the Port of Tyne in North East England.

Up to 15,000 extra clean energy jobs expected in the region in the next five years

Follows the government’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan to recruit and upskill workers needed for clean energy mission

Over a hundred schoolchildren and students have attended the government’s first ever Clean Energy Jobs Fair yesterday (Thursday 11 December), co-hosted by the North East Mayor, Port of Tyne, and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Following the government’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan, the first ever national plan to train and recruit workers needed for the clean energy mission, the jobs fair brought together local businesses, universities and colleges to show students the thousands of opportunities available.

The Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Minister for Industry Chris McDonald and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness attended what is expected to be the first event in a series across the country.

The North East is a major clean energy hub, with Blyth launching the country’s offshore wind industry 25 years ago and the east coast carbon capture cluster expected to directly support 2,000 jobs in the region.

Industry and local colleges are already collaborating to train up the next generation of workers in the North East. Newcastle College’s Energy Academy runs subsea and renewable energy training, while Middlesbrough College has partnered with BP to train operators for roles in carbon capture and hydrogen.

It comes as Great British Energy has opened its £300 million supply chain fund to ensure critical components used in offshore wind – from blades to turbines to transmission cables – are built here, supporting jobs in Britain.

Minister for Industry Chris McDonald said:

Young people in the North East will benefit from the career opportunities of a lifetime in our fast-growing clean energy industry, without needing to leave their home. From engineering to research and construction roles – I could see businesses and local colleges and training providers come together to highlight these jobs of the future.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuiness said:

We are making the North East the home of the green energy revolution so we’re delighted to welcome the Energy Secretary and Minister for Industry to our region today so they can see our work in action. We’ve brought together students with skills providers and employers, showing the wide range of green energy opportunities available here in the North East. We’re funding innovation, infrastructure and skills right across the region to provide thousands more jobs in green energy – up to 24,000 by 2035. We have seen today that young people are excited about their future in this thriving sector – there’s a buzz in the air which is great to see.

Ashley Nicholson MBE, Chief Business Officer at the Port of Tyne said:

We’re proud to showcase the North East’s growing renewables cluster and the opportunities it offers to young people and those looking to retrain. The Port of Tyne is driving the region’s green energy revolution through the 230-acre Tyne Clean Energy Park, backed by over £150 million of investment in world-class infrastructure and a strong track record of project delivery. This momentum is creating a powerful platform for offshore renewables, innovation and new jobs, cementing the North East as a centre of excellence for clean energy.

Earlier this year the government announced that five new Technical Excellence Colleges will train the next generation of clean energy workers, as part of government’s drive for two-thirds of young people to be in higher-level learning.

Backed by record government and private sector investment in clean energy such as renewables and nuclear, the clean energy economy is sparking a boom in demand for good industrial jobs in all regions and nations of the UK – with 31 priority occupations such as plumbers, electricians, and welders particularly in demand.

For young people, these jobs can offer higher levels of pay- with entry level roles in the majority of occupations in clean energy paying 23% more than the same occupations in other sectors.

Darren Davidson, UK Vice President for Siemens Energy said:

Siemens Energy is proud to support the Clean Energy Jobs Fair and help inspire the next generation of talent. Building skills for the energy transition is vital, and events like this show the exciting opportunities ahead. I first began my own journey in the energy sector, as an engineering apprentice, in Newcastle. Today, there’s never been a more exciting time to work in the industry.

Jamie Lindsay, Senior People Services Manager at RWE said:

RWE is proud to support the first Clean Energy Jobs Fair and highlight the range of opportunities across the North East’s growing clean energy economy. We’re creating long-term, high-quality jobs across the UK - from wind technicians operating off the Grimsby Coast to the apprentices, engineers and project teams driving clean energy growth across the UK. Everything we do is powered by our people, and inspiring the next generation to pursue clean energy and STEM careers is essential to our sector’s success. Today’s event is a valuable chance to help young people understand the route to these rewarding careers and showcase the skills and opportunities shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

Professor Andy Long Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Northumbria University, and Chair of Universities for North East England (UNEE) said:

The North East has a proud industrial heritage and is now leading the way in clean energy innovation. Across Universities for North East England, we’re committed to equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge they need to seize the exciting opportunities in the sector. By working closely with industry partners, we’re ensuring our graduates are ready to drive forward the region’s clean energy sector and build successful careers in these vital, well-paid jobs that will power our future.

James Young, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer at JDR Cables said:

JDR Cable Systems were delighted to attend the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s Clean Energy Jobs Fair at the Port of Tyne. JDR have a proud history of supporting careers in our sector through Apprenticeship and Graduate Programs to help shape the skilled workforce required for the energy infrastructure of the future.

Charles Shepherd, Managing Director at Shepherd Offshore said:

Shepherd Offshore was proud to attend the Clean Energy Job Fair at the Port of Tyne. It was another excellent chance for us to meet young people in the region looking to learn about a possible future career in the offshore and renewable energy industries. This event aligns with our company values of development and ensuring that future generations in our region can look forward to employment opportunities along the River Tyne Corridor.

Michael James, Head of Operations & Maintenance, North Sea Link at National Grid said: