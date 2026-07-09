First comprehensive review into PIP finds it is “not fit for purpose”

Personal Independence Payment is no longer fit for purpose and is failing to keep pace with how disability, health and work have changed over the past decade, the Timms Review has found.

Millions of disabled people are being failed by a benefit that is no longer working, the first ever full review into Personal Independence Payment has found.

The largest co-produced review ever undertaken by government at a national level has heard from nearly 40,000 people and organisations across the country.

Publication of interim report finds that while PIP is a lifeline for many claimants, it can create barriers to work, physical activity and community life.

Report also reveals deep-rooted problems in the design and delivery of PIP with the assessment described as dehumanising and stressful.

Personal Independence Payment is no longer fit for purpose and is failing to keep pace with how disability, health and work have changed over the past decade, the Timms Review has found.

The interim report published today (Thursday 9 July 2026) comes as part of the first comprehensive review of PIP since the benefit was introduced in 2013 and sets out the evidence gathered so far to inform recommendations for reform due this autumn.

Drawing on findings from more than 38,000 responses to the Review’s Call for Evidence, alongside workshops and engagement with disabled people, their organisations and experts, it is one of the largest co-produced reviews delivered by the government.

The report has revealed that while PIP is widely valued as a cash benefit, it is not working as intended for disabled people or wider society. While many disabled people say that PIP is vital in helping them meet the extra costs of disability and participate in everyday life, others stated PIP creates barriers to participating fully in work, social and community life. This is particularly true for people with fluctuating conditions, less visible conditions or multiple conditions.

The process of claiming, under assessment criteria designed more than a decade ago, was viewed negatively by 90% of respondents, and described as at times “dehumanising”, “degrading” and “stressful” and the use of supporting evidence too often inconsistent. Only 5% of responses about the process were positive.

The Report also reports low levels of trust in the system and the need for it to be built back both for disabled people and those with long-term conditions, as well as for the taxpayer.

PIP was introduced in 2013 to contribute towards the extra costs of disability and support independent living but has never been fully reviewed despite shifting trends in health and disability, and changes in wider society and the workplace.

The Review launched last October with the aim of making sure PIP is fair and fit for the future in a changing world and helps support disabled people to achieve better health, higher living standards and greater independence including through employment.

It will also take account of related work underway across the wider health and social care system, including the Milburn Review into the increase in the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Both reviews are due to conclude later this year, providing a foundation for effective and sustainable reform.

The steering group will now continue to gather evidence through evidence sessions with experts and workshops around the country, while moving into the next phase: designing and testing recommendations for change, with the final recommendations due to be published this autumn.

Around 10 million working-age people report living with a disability – equivalent to 24% of the working-age population, compared with under 17% in 2013/14. There have been greater increases in the prevalence of disability among young people and a rise in mental health conditions. The Review must consider how PIP can remain sustainable within fixed financial limits and support future generations.

The report draws on findings from over 38,000 responses to a Call for Evidence, which describe an assessment process that fails to reflect real-life impacts, particularly for those with multiple or fluctuating conditions.

Yet the report also found that disabled people consistently describe PIP as a vital lifeline, allowing independence. Without it, many say they would become housebound, dependent on family, or in need of residential care.

Sharon Brennan, co-chair of the Review, said:

Improving trust in the system – both from the public and those going through the system – is vital if PIP is to be fit and fair for the future. Of those that responded to the steering group’s Call for Evidence, over 90% described negative experiences of the process of claiming PIP, with concerns raised around all aspects of the process from application through to assessment and appeals.

We are immensely grateful to the tens of thousands of people who have taken the time to share their lived experience and make a valuable contribution to this Review.

We’ve heard loud and clear: PIP is highly valued as a benefit but is not fit for purpose. We are committed to making changes so that PIP can fulfil its purpose.

Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE, co-chair of the Review, said:

PIP should contribute to disabled people meeting the extra costs of disability and participate in everyday life. What we have heard through this Review is that, while PIP is a lifeline for many people, the system too often fails to understand the reality of people’s lives.

Disabled people have told us about a process that can feel stressful, dehumanising and hard to navigate, especially for people with fluctuating conditions, less visible or multiple conditions. That matters, because a system that does not feel fair or humane will not command trust from disabled people or from the wider public.

This Review is significant because disabled people, Disabled People’s Organisations and experts are helping and supporting to shape the work from the inside, not simply being consulted from the outside. As we move towards final recommendations, we need to be bold in our ambition, practical in our proposals, and focused on making PIP fair, trusted and fit for the future.

Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability and co-chair of the Review, said:

This interim report delivers a clear message: while PIP is widely valued as a benefit, it is not working as intended and needs fundamental change.

Our work so far has been informed by a wide range of evidence, expertise, and insight to ensure we hear from as many disabled people as possible across the country, including through workshops, engagement and a call for evidence which attracted more than 38,000 responses.

I’m grateful to my fellow co-chairs and the steering group for their intensive work and look forward to the Review’s final report being delivered in the autumn.

Charlotte Gill, Head of Campaigns at the MS Society, says:

Today’s interim report confirms what disabled people have been saying for many years - that the current PIP system is stressful and exhausting. We’ve been supporting people with MS to share their experiences as part of the Review, and they are clear in their call for a new approach based on fairness, dignity and respect.

Over 150,000 people live with MS in the UK, with most diagnosed in their 30s and 40s. This is our chance to build a PIP system that acknowledges invisible and fluctuating symptoms, ends unnecessary reassessments, and works for everyone. But the next steps are crucial - and must continue involving and listening to disabled people. That’s the only way to make PIP fair and fit for the future.

Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind, says:

The report echoes what we hear every day: that the PIP system is dehumanising, stressful and damages trust.

PIP is a lifeline for people who, through no fault of their own, live with the additional costs of mental illness.

So as this work progresses, it’s vital that, alongside improving the process, we also recognise that in a decent society we must support those facing additional need. This is a line-in-the sand moment for how we treat people, that improves lives for those who are unwell and reduces the impacts on families and communities.

Jon Sparkes, OBE, Chief Executive of learning disability Mencap, said:

It’s groundbreaking to see proper co-production in action. Disabled people are shaping the way that PIP works, and their lived experience is essential to making the right decisions on its future.

This report shows clearly that that the current claims process is not fit for purpose and places an unfair administrative and emotional burden on people with a learning disability and their families. This chimes with our experience: the application process is not accessible, assessments end up being a needless fight and unnecessary re-assessments create distrust in the decision-making process.

This approach should continue so that future recommendations are practical, deliverable and do not harm disabled people. I hope that the process of co-production will help to restore trust in the welfare systems that many of us rely on.

The Call for Evidence forms just one part of a wider programme of engagement and evidence gathering. Last month, the group launched a toolkit to gather organisations’ insights on people’s experiences of PIP. Feedback from these sessions, combined with existing research, has helped ensure the report reflects a broad range of views and evidence.

The steering group is clear that co-production is central to the Review, putting disabled people at its heart. Co-production is a new undertaking for the UK government, and this is the first time it has been used on this scale.

It includes disabled people, representatives from Disabled People’s Organisations and experts - bringing together lived experience, policy knowledge and practical expertise to develop recommendations based on real lives.

Additional information

The Timms Review is the first comprehensive examination of PIP since its introduction in 2013. It is co-chaired by Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms, Sharon Brennan, and Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE.

It is separate from the ‘The Second Independent Review of the Personal Independence Payment Assessment’ by Paul Gray - Paul Gray publishes second review of Personal Independence Payment - GOV.UK

The Call for Evidence ran from 19 March to 28 May 2026.

The Review’s steering group comprises 12 appointed members who work alongside the three co-chairs.

The accompanying Evidence Pack has been compiled by DWP. The steering group are considering this alongside other evidence throughout the process.

Harriet Edwards, Director of Influencing, Sense

Too many disabled people are being failed by the current benefits system, and we welcome the Timms Review’s acknowledgment of this. Sense research found that nearly half of disabled people with complex needs on benefits said that the application process made their conditions worse; this is clearly a system that needs to urgently change.

We are also pleased to see the review’s commitment to co-production with disabled people, and look forward to being further involved in this process.

Benefits like PIP are a vital lifeline for disabled people. They are the difference between people being part of their communities, seeing people they love, being able to stay active and getting to work.

As the Timms review moves into its next phase, we urge the review team to ensure its recommendations are driven by the goal of improving disabled people’s lives, not reducing public spending.

Changes to welfare must remove barriers, strengthen support and build a system that treats disabled people with dignity, respect and trust.

David Newbold, Director of Community, Parkinson’s UK

We welcome the Timms Review’s recognition that the current PIP system is not working for many disabled people and that it can be particularly difficult for those with fluctuating conditions such as Parkinson’s. It is encouraging to see acknowledgement that assessments do not always capture the full impact of a condition, can be subjective, and that assessor training needs to improve.

As the Review develops its recommendations, it will be important to ensure that support remains based on the impact a condition has on someone’s daily life. People with Parkinson’s should be able to access the support they need regardless of whether they are able to work, volunteer or take part in other activities.

It is also vital for the Review to ensure that unnecessary reassessments for people with progressive conditions such as Parkinson’s are stopped. A fair system should not require people to repeatedly prove the impact of a condition that will not improve.

We will continue to work with the Timms Review to help ensure any future changes to PIP work for people with Parkinson’s and lead to a fairer, more consistent system that provides the support people need.

James Taylor, Director of Strategy, Scope

Co-producing with disabled people is the right thing to do. We’re pleased lived experience is at the centre of the Review.

This report reflects what Scope hears day in, day out, from disabled people. PIP isn’t working.

The assessment process is complex and dehumanising. The system does not reflect the reality of disabled people’s lives, especially people with fluctuating conditions.

Life costs more if you are disabled. And PIP exists to help with the extra costs disabled people face, whether they are in work, out of work, or unable to work.

The government has started to listen. Now it must build a person-centred system that is easier to deal with and fit for disabled people’s lives.

Stewart McCulloch, Chief Executive Officer, Christians Against Poverty:

We welcome that the Timms Review has listened to the voices of people living with disabilities, including a visit to meet with some of our clients at CAP’s support hub in Bradford.

As rightly highlighted by the review, the current application process for PIP is complicated and adds additional stress and anxiety onto people already facing vulnerable circumstances. CAP’s debt coaches and local church teams frequently see this reality when working with clients in their communities.

Many people with disabilities come to us for free debt advice because they have had to take out credit as a result of not being able to afford their basic needs.