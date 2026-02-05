Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
First containers of waste from Dounreay reach permanent disposal
Almost 200 containers of low-level radioactive waste that once formed part of Britain’s experiment with fast breeder nuclear reactors are being entombed in a purpose-built underground vault at Dounreay.
The containers are stacked 4 high and the spaces filled with grout before being covered by a steel reinforced concrete slab. This slab will become a floor to support more containers going to the vault for disposal.
Low-level waste from the clean-out and dismantling of the site’s reactors, fuel plants and laboratories is being packed into drums, super-compacted to become pucks and stacked inside containers that are filled with grout before being moved to their final resting place in a cavernous below-ground vault. Some larger waste items go into the containers and are grouted alongside the pucks.
Originally, it was planned to half-fill the low-level waste vault with almost 1,000 containers before entombing them in grout and covering with a reinforced concrete floor. This provides a stable base upon which another 1,000 containers can be stacked.
But the project team at Nuclear Restoration Services re-evaluated their methodology and concluded there were practical advantages by adopting a staged approach to carrying out the intermediate floor slab works.
The first stages are now complete, marking the permanent disposal of 192 half-height ISO containers that cover a fifth of the available floor-space and giving the team and their contractors valuable experience.
The original plan was to pour concrete slabs to a depth of 500mm over the full 80m x 50m area once the vault was half full,” explained operations manager Graham Bremner.
We looked again at this and realised there were benefits from moving to a staged approach in line with grouting instead – a significant reduction in downtime during mid-life closure of the vault for waste disposal operations and minimising significant demand of concrete supply that would impact local contractors.
The reinforced concrete floor will eventually support point loads of containers 4 high up to 160 tonnes in weight.
The vault is one of 2 operational disposal facilities, with the other being used for low-level demolition waste.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-containers-of-waste-from-dounreay-reach-permanent-disposal
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
New robot swabbing technology trialled for the first time at Sellafield04/02/2026 11:15:00
Sellafield’s Remote Technologies Group is the first to use an innovative contamination swabbing tool for quadruped robots, developed through the RAICo collaboration.
Decommissioning underpins ambitions for homegrown clean energy22/01/2026 14:15:00
NDA group puts decommissioning at the forefront of the agenda at Nuclear Week in Parliament.
Wylfa reactors breathing naturally20/01/2026 14:15:00
Powered systems that controlled airflow and ventilation through the two reactors at Wylfa nuclear power station, Anglesey have been permanently switched off.
NDA group and EDF deliver successful AGR defueling milestone14/01/2026 11:15:00
Hinkley Point B has been declared fuel free, on time and on budget, marking the second AGR defuelling milestone achieved by the NDA group and EDF.
NDA funding for North Wales regeneration projects13/01/2026 14:15:00
The Nuclear Authority Decommissioning (NDA) investment will support economic regeneration in Anglesey, North Wales.
Sellafield Ltd backs groundbreaking digital hub to inspire West Cumbria’s next generation12/01/2026 11:15:00
Sellafield Ltd joins forces with local partners and supply chain to fund the creation of LEVELS – a state-of-the-art digital centre in Whitehaven, West Cumbria.
Sellafield Ltd employee awarded MBE in New Year Honours List06/01/2026 12:15:00
Sellafield Ltd employee Gary McKee has been awarded an MBE in the King’s 2026 New Year Honours List.
Cutting edge cancer treatments set to be produced out of uranium16/12/2025 14:26:00
Precision treatments tackling the hardest-to-treat cancers set to be produced from hundreds of tonnes of reprocessed uranium from nuclear reactors.