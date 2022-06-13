First court hearing of ORR's Croydon tram crash prosecution sees pleas entered

The first court hearing for the Office of Rail and Road's prosecution relating to the Croydon tram crash took place recently (10 June 2022) at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

Bod

Components

Transport for London (TfL), FirstGroup-owned Tram Operations Limited (TOL) and driver Alfred Dorris are accused of health and safety failings after seven passengers died and 51 were injured when a tram derailed in south London on November 9 2016.

ORR's HM Chief Inspector of Railways Ian Prosser CBE recently said:

“We can confirm today that Transport for London and Tram Operations Limited have pleaded guilty. Driver Alfred Dorris has pleaded not guilty. “We conducted an extensive, detailed and thorough investigation and took the decision to prosecute all three parties for what we believe to be serious health and safety failings relating to the Croydon Tram derailment on 9 November 2016, which killed seven passengers with many more seriously injured. All our thoughts are with those people. “The matter has now been sent to the Crown Court for a Pre-trial hearing to case manage and list future hearings.”

Background

ORR’s prosecution alleges breaches of sections 3(1) against Transport for London and Tram Operations Limited and 7(a) against Alfred Dorris under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

Transport for London (TfL) is alleged by ORR to have failed to ensure the health and safety of passengers on the Croydon Tramlink network, so far as reasonably practicable.

Tram Operations Limited, which runs the tram service on TfL’s behalf, is also alleged to have failed to ensure the health and safety of passengers on the network, so far as reasonably practicable.

Driver Alfred Dorris has been accused of an alleged failure as an employee to take reasonable care of passengers whilst employed at work driving the tram.

Related links

Sandilands tram incident

ORR launches prosecution over Sandilands tram crash