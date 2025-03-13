National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
First daily pill for endometriosis approved for NHS use
Today we've recommended the first long-term daily pill to treat endometriosis that could transform how this painful condition is managed.
Around 1,000 women per year with endometriosis could benefit from this new treatment that:
-
Starts working more quickly than injectable alternatives
-
Can be taken at home rather than at clinics
-
Combines all needed hormones in one pill
-
Returns hormone levels to normal faster when stopped
The treatment, called relugolix–estradiol–norethisterone (also known as relugolix combination therapy or Ryeqo), works by blocking specific hormones that contribute to endometriosis, while also providing necessary hormone replacement in a single daily tablet.
This new treatment marks a potential step-change in how we manage endometriosis, putting control back in patients' hands while ensuring value for the taxpayer.
Helen Knight, our director of medicines evaluation
Endometriosis affects around 1.5 million women in the UK, causing chronic pain and fatigue when tissue similar to the womb lining grows elsewhere in the body. Despite its widespread impact, diagnosis typically takes 9 years from when symptoms first appear.
During the evaluation process, patient experts highlighted the importance of having additional treatment options that can be taken at home, giving people more autonomy in managing their condition.
"Instead of travelling to clinics for injections, there is now a daily tablet that can be taken at home," Helen Knight added. "The treatment can also be stopped and started more easily, which is particularly important for those planning to have children and for managing side effects."
The treatment will be available through routine NHS commissioning for patients for whom medical or surgical treatment for endometriosis has failed.
Today's recommendation follows an earlier negative recommendation and comes after the company provided new evidence that addressed our initial questions about the treatment's effectiveness and value for money.
View the full guidance for relugolix combination therapy (Ryeqo) for treating moderate to severe symptoms of endometriosis.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/first-daily-pill-for-endometriosis-approved-for-nhs-use
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Second consultation launched on NHS funding for Alzheimer's treatments06/03/2025 16:10:00
Cost and evidence gaps remain barriers to approving funding in the NHS for donanemab and lecanemab.
New drug approved for inherited clotting disorder, offering simpler dosing and enhanced quality of life.28/02/2025 17:05:00
NICE publishes final draft guidance recommending efanesoctocog alfa as an option for treating and preventing bleeding in people aged 2 and over with severe haemophilia A.
NICE’s prioritisation process explained – what healthtech developers need to know25/02/2025 14:15:00
Understand why we're prioritising key topic areas for evaluation and what it means for innovators.
New option for adult leukaemia patients as we recommend treatment21/02/2025 15:25:00
Today we've recommended an immunotherapy treatment that could prevent blood cancer from returning in adults who've responded well to initial therapy.
New life-changing treatment option recommended to help control seizures for type of rare epilepsy20/02/2025 16:20:00
Our final draft guidance published today recommends a new treatment option which 'gives hope' around 1,400 people with hard-to-treat epilepsy.
Green light for groundbreaking personalised cancer therapy that reprogrammes immune system20/02/2025 15:20:00
We've recommended an innovative one-off cell therapy that could give hundreds of lymphoma patients precious extra time with loved ones.
NICE joins international collaboration on HTA methods research13/02/2025 09:05:00
We’ve partnered with the USA-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and the Canadian Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) to establish the Health Economics Methods Advisory (HEMA), a new international initiative to research and evaluate health technology assessment (HTA) methods.
NICE announces proposals to transform its HealthTech programme to drive more technology into the NHS10/02/2025 16:15:00
Consultation launches on the biggest shake-up of NICE's HealthTech programme to date.