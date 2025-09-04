Ministry of Defence
First ever independent Armed Forces Champion gets the 'royal seal'
His Majesty The King has formally approved legislation to appoint an independent Armed Forces Commissioner, in a landmark step in delivering manifesto commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.
A new independent champion for the Armed Forces has come into law yesterday, delivering on a key Government manifesto commitment to improve service life.
His Majesty the King has given the ‘royal seal’ for the appointment of the first ever independent champion to support the Armed Forces and their families.
A recruitment campaign is ongoing to appoint the Commissioner. They will be a direct point of contact for personnel and their families, and have unprecedented powers to investigate welfare issues and raise concerns that impact service life, including equipment, housing, and unacceptable behaviours.
Appointing an Armed Forces Commissioner was a lead defence manifesto commitment by this Government to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.
Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard MP said:
This Government is renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and the Armed Forces Commissioner is a critical step forward in how we are improving Service life.
This builds on the largest pay rise for our forces in 20 years; and the committment of an additional £1.5 billion to fixing military houses.
With the first-ever Commissioner now being established into law, this independent champion will elevate the experiences of our brave personnel and drive forward critical improvements for them and their families.
Once appointed, the Armed Forces Commissioner will be able to visit UK Defence sites unannounced, commission reports, and report directly to Parliament to hold the Government to account.
Personnel and their families will be able to contact the Commissioner about issues affecting them, with the Commissioner empowered to investigate these concerns, seek relevant information from the Ministry of Defence, and make recommendations for improvement.
The appointment builds on this Government’s commitment to improve all aspects of service life, including an inflation busting pay award this year, on top of last year’s biggest pay rise in 20 years.
The commitment to invest an extra £1.5bn to improve service housing in the SDR means this Government will spend more than £7bn on military accommodation across this Parliament.
The move to appoint a Commissioner has been inspired and modelled on the Commissioner for the Armed Forces in Germany, who has been received positively by German personnel.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-ever-independent-armed-forces-champion-gets-the-royal-seal
