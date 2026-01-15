First ever UK Town of Culture competition to restore pride in communities

Towns across the country can now apply to become the first UK Town of Culture

Applications will be open until 31 March 2026 for Expressions of Interest

Competition delivers on the government’s Plan for Change, driving local economic growth and opportunity

The government has taken its latest step in renewing the country by launching the first ever UK Town of Culture competition.

With 11 weeks to apply, the competition is open to small, medium and large towns, with the winner delivering a vibrant cultural programme. Showcasing towns’ local visions and voices - through new arts venues, performances, workshops and more - this competition brings local investment, creates a lasting sense of pride in towns, and opens doors to the arts for everyone.

Towns can submit their Expressions of Interest now. Sir Phil Redmond will lead an expert panel, judging towns on the way they’ll tell their unique story, how they’ll bring everyone in a community together, and how towns will deliver on their vision. The strongest bids will progress to a shortlist, with each shortlisted town receiving £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.

Three finalists – one small, one medium, one large town – will be chosen. The winner will be crowned UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive a £3 million prize. The two runners-up will each receive £250,000 to deliver elements of their bid, from refreshed community infrastructure to electric music festivals.

The deadline for Expressions of Interest for UK Town of Culture 2028 is 31 March 2026, with the shortlist of towns expected to be announced this Spring.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy yesterday said:

There is so much for us to be proud of in the towns we’re from - from the rich, local history to unique festivals and celebrations. They have shaped our national story for decades. Now it’s time they take centre stage and showcase the unique stories they have to tell. We have seen the transformative power of culture through the UK City of Culture competition. I want to make sure that towns have the same opportunity to make a real difference to their local community and show the world exactly why their town is so special.

This competition, announced by the Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy in October 2025, provides a platform for communities across the country to tell their own unique story and shines a spotlight on the vital role towns play in our national life.

From Torquay to Thurso and Brecon to Ballycastle, Britain is interlinked by a rich network of towns, each with their own history and identity.

This is part of the Prime Minister’s ambition to restore pride in every part of Britain as he serves the whole of the country.

British towns are brimming with community spirit – we’re providing the opportunity to bring it to life. Increasing pride in local areas also encourages them to get out and about to museums, galleries and live performances, which also means more money spent supporting local businesses and jobs.

UK Town of Culture Chair, Sir Phil Redmond yesterday said:

I am delighted to have been asked to Chair the new Town of Culture competition, as in the past it has been hard to adequately demonstrate the depth, breadth and diversity of the UK’s cultural landscape through the UK City of Culture’s urban lens. The two competitions will complement each other while providing more opportunities for more places to both demonstrate and celebrate that creativity is not confined to the great urban concert halls, theatres or galleries. It is in everything we do together. In every town, village, neighbourhood, street or road. UK Town of Culture asks what makes your town special? What makes its people proud to be there? And why should that be celebrated?

This follows the government in November 2025 launching its Pride in Place Programme, providing up to £10 billion to support 244 towns across the country whose communities have been let down by decline and systematic under-investment. Under this scheme, communities will be able to spend the funding on what matters most to them - from improvements to pavements and high streets to investing in culture and green spaces.

Building on proven success

The UK Town of Culture competition builds on the success of UK City of Culture, which has delivered transformative benefits for its four winners. Bradford, last year’s title holder, is projected to benefit from £389 million in growth across the district, with city centre footfall up 25% during its year in the spotlight. Early estimates show audiences for its City of Culture programme exceeded 3 million, with 80% of local residents surveyed saying it improved their wellbeing and made them feel proud of where they live.

The UK City of Culture competition has proven that culture and investment work hand in hand, delivering community renewal that revitalises everything from high streets to job opportunities.

The search for UK City of Culture 2029 is already underway for Expressions of Interest from cities, larger towns, regions and groups of places. The winning place for UK City of Culture 2029 will be awarded £10 million.

Notes to Editors:

Applications for UK Town of Culture 2028 will be judged on three main criteria:

Your story – the unique story of the town

Culture for everyone – how the town will design a cultural programme for all

Making it happen – how the town will then deliver a successful programme

The bids for the 2028 title will be assessed by an independent expert advisory panel chaired by Sir Phil Redmond. Recruitment for the wider panel members will open shortly, and we encourage applicants from across the UK. Further details will be available in due course.

For more information on how to bid for the UK Town of Culture 2028 title, please go to: UK Town of Culture 2028 Expression of Interest

This UK Town of Culture promotional video is available for use in 16:9, square and vertical.

A Westminster Hall Debate took place on 7 January 2026, with MPs across the UK discussing the opportunity for towns in their constituencies to apply. A transcript of the debate can be found on Hansard.