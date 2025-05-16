First Foreign Secretary visit to Pakistan since 2021 as UK pushes for fragile ceasefire to become durable peace

Visit underscores need to maintain peace and regional security

David Lammy visits Pakistan to welcome ceasefire and make clear that further conflict is in nobody’s interest

Visit used to reassert that peace and security are the cornerstones of the UK’s relationship with Pakistan that will protect growth and prosperity for Brits, Pakistanis and the wider region

Foreign Secretary meets and thanks consular staff who provided support and advice to Brits during peak of tensions

The UK Government welcomed the sustained ceasefire between Pakistan and India, both important partners to the UK, with the Foreign Secretary asserting the importance of continued stability for the region during a visit to Pakistan today (Friday 16 May).

The Foreign Secretary praised the steps taken by both Pakistan and India to secure an agreement to cease hostilities. In meetings with senior counterparts, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the immeasurable contribution people of Pakistani descent have made to British life and he acknowledged how distressing the past few weeks have been for people in both countries, and for those with Pakistani and Indian heritage in the UK. The Foreign Secretary reflected that the British Pakistani and British Indian diasporas would particularly welcome news of the ceasefire and increased stability for Pakistan and India.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said:

The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing for all of us in Britain: but in particular the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the many British nationals living in both of these countries. Ever since the horrendous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the UK has done all it can to play a supportive role to reduce tensions, get to a ceasefire and condemn terrorism. It’s positive that India and Pakistan – both great friends to the UK – have agreed to a pause in hostilities and that the ceasefire is holding. Because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace.

The UK and Pakistan have an important history of working closely together on ensuring regional security and stability. This relationship is key to the Government’s mission to deliver the Plan for Change and unlock growth and prosperity for Brits and Pakistanis alike.

The Foreign Secretary has also been in frequent contact with the Government of India, having engaged with his counterpart yesterday (15th May), and will look to travel to New Delhi soon to build upon the strength of the UK-India relationship.

While in Islamabad the Foreign Secretary also met with consular staff working at the UK’s High Commission who helped British nationals in Pakistan during the tensions, to ensure they had access to accurate, up to date information and advice.