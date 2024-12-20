First free Christmas dinner for every child at Welsh primary schools

End of term celebrations are taking place across schools in Wales this week where, for the first time, all primary school children are entitled to a free Christmas meal.

Rhws Primary School in Rhoose is one school enjoying their free Christmas dinner thanks to the Universal Primary Free School Meals programme.

Since the completion of the programme in September, over 35 million meals have been served, with just under 175,000 learners in maintained primary schools across Wales, newly eligible for a free school meal since then.

Free school meals help to improve the attainment and behaviour of learners, as well as promoting healthy eating and increasing social skills at mealtimes.

Schools have also benefitted from funding to improve school kitchen facilities with Rhws Primary School recently having had upgrades completed in their kitchen and dining areas.

Vale of Glamorgan’s catering service provider, The Big Fresh Catering Company, Managing Director Carole Tyley said:

The school staff, pupils, and catering staff at Rhws primary school are very thankful for their new kitchen and dining hall, thanks to The Welsh Government’s funding for Universal Primary Free School Meals. The kitchen has modern new equipment helping to provide healthy, nutritious meals. The dining hall is a new, bright inviting space, ideal for pupils to socially interact while sharing lunch together.

Visiting Rhws Primary School, Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: