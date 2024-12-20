Welsh Government
|Printable version
First free Christmas dinner for every child at Welsh primary schools
End of term celebrations are taking place across schools in Wales this week where, for the first time, all primary school children are entitled to a free Christmas meal.
Rhws Primary School in Rhoose is one school enjoying their free Christmas dinner thanks to the Universal Primary Free School Meals programme.
Since the completion of the programme in September, over 35 million meals have been served, with just under 175,000 learners in maintained primary schools across Wales, newly eligible for a free school meal since then.
Free school meals help to improve the attainment and behaviour of learners, as well as promoting healthy eating and increasing social skills at mealtimes.
Schools have also benefitted from funding to improve school kitchen facilities with Rhws Primary School recently having had upgrades completed in their kitchen and dining areas.
Vale of Glamorgan’s catering service provider, The Big Fresh Catering Company, Managing Director Carole Tyley said:
The school staff, pupils, and catering staff at Rhws primary school are very thankful for their new kitchen and dining hall, thanks to The Welsh Government’s funding for Universal Primary Free School Meals.
The kitchen has modern new equipment helping to provide healthy, nutritious meals. The dining hall is a new, bright inviting space, ideal for pupils to socially interact while sharing lunch together.
Visiting Rhws Primary School, Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
It has been great to see the learners here at Rhws Primary School enjoying their Christmas dinner. I’m extremely proud that Wales is the first UK nation to offer all primary school children a free school meal.
I would like to thank our local authorities and schools for helping to make this a reality. We are helping to tackle child poverty, as well as improving the wellbeing of our learners, and this has already made a huge difference to families across Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-free-christmas-dinner-every-child-welsh-primary-schools
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales’ public sector leading the way in responsible AI use20/12/2024 09:15:00
Wales’ Workforce Partnership Council have shared new guidance on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across public sector workplaces.
Safe, warm, and connected: community hubs helping communities this winter19/12/2024 17:10:00
Safe and warm hubs are providing vital support this winter, offering welcoming spaces for people to stay warm, connect with others, and access advice and services during difficult times.
Health secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 202419/12/2024 15:25:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, responds to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 2024
New Cymraeg projects to get Welsh Government support19/12/2024 10:25:00
15 community groups will be awarded up to £10,000 each to turn their ideas into viable projects to support Cymraeg in their communities.
Bird keepers in Wales urged to be vigilant as cases of avian flu rise in Great Britain19/12/2024 09:25:00
Following an increasing number of cases of avian influenza in poultry and kept birds, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has declared a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.
Where would you keep a Crimean war medal and a box of Parisian beauty spots?18/12/2024 15:15:00
What do an 18th century chest used to select jury members, a Crimean war medal, and a box of mouches (beauty spots) from Paris have in common?
Help to Buy Wales: continued support for prospective homeowners18/12/2024 14:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced an extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme, providing continued support for prospective homeowners and the housebuilding industry.
Essential road works to take place on A48718/12/2024 13:15:00
Major roadworks to carry out essential maintenance work on the A487 near Newport, Pembrokeshire, for eight weeks are set to begin from 6 January 2025.
Joint Communique from the Welsh Government and the Irish Government - Port of Holyhead18/12/2024 12:15:00
We have received an update this afternoon from Stena that the Port of Holyhead will not reopen until 15 January at the earliest following the damage sustained during Storm Darragh.