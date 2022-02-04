National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
First gene therapy for rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder in children, recommended in NICE draft guidance
Children with a rare, fatal, genetic disorder will be able to benefit from a new one-off treatment under new NICE guidance.
Gene therapy atidarsagene autotemcel (also called Libmeldy and made by Orchard Therapeutics) will be available for some children with the rare, life-limiting inherited neurodegenerative condition metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
Atidarsagene autotemcel is the first ever treatment for MLD and the draft guidance looks at its use in children with late infantile or early juvenile forms of MLD. It is thought there are around 5 children born each year in England with MLD.
Costing around £2.8 million at its list price, this one-off treatment is the most expensive drug NICE has ever evaluated. Following public consultation on NICE’s earlier draft guidance which did not recommend atidarsagene autotemcel, the company has increased the confidential discount to the price of the drug.
Atidarsagene autotemcel is given as a single-dose intravenous infusion. It is designed to correct the genetic cause of MLD by inserting functional copies of the faulty gene into the patient's own stem cells taken from their bone marrow or blood.
Clinical evidence suggests that atidarsagene autotemcel improves motor and cognitive function in the short term and could correct the enzyme deficiency caused by the disease.
The cost-effectiveness estimates show that atidarsagene autotemcel provides substantial extra health and quality-of-life benefits, although these vary for the different types of the disease.
Atidarsagene autotemcel is also recommended as an option for children with the early juvenile form of the condition who have early clinical symptoms but who can still walk independently and before the onset of cognitive decline.
Helen Knight, programme director in the Centre for Health Technology Evaluation at NICE, said:
“The independent committee recognised that MLD is a life-limiting, relentless, disabling and isolating condition, affecting all aspects of patients’ and caregivers’ lives. It also recognised that treatment options for MLD are limited to managing symptoms, and that there is a significant unmet need for disease-modifying therapies for MLD.
“The clinical evidence presented showed that for those children in whom atidarsagene autotemcel was effective, it had a substantial clinical benefit in terms of enabling children to maintain their motor and cognitive functions. We’re therefore pleased that the company has agreed an improved discount to the price of atidarsagene autotemcel which, in better reflecting the uncertainty in the evidence, has enabled the committee to recommend this potentially transformative treatment for children with this condition.”
MLD is caused by a lack of the enzyme Arylsulfatase-A. Without this enzyme, substances called sulphatides build up, eventually destroying the protective myelin sheath of the nervous system. As a result, the nerves in the brain and the peripheral nerves cease to function properly causing symptoms including peripheral neuropathy, muscle weakness, sight and hearing loss, difficulty walking, loss of speech, cognitive decline and seizures.
How quickly the disease progresses and how long children with it live varies based on age when symptoms appear. Children with the late infantile type of MLD - which starts before 30 months and is the most common and the most rapidly progressing type – deteriorate rapidly and usually die between the ages of 5 and 8. Children with early juvenile MLD, which usually starts between 30 months and 6 years, have a life expectancy between 10 and 20 years after onset.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/first-gene-therapy-for-rare-genetic-neurodegenerative-disorder-in-children-recommended-in-nice-draft-guidance
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Dr Samantha Roberts starts work as NICE CEO03/02/2022 11:15:00
Dr Roberts, who is a qualified doctor, has 20 years’ experience in clinical and management posts in healthcare both in the private and public sector.
NICE publishes new combined methods and processes manual and topic selection manual for its health technology evaluation programmes01/02/2022 11:20:00
Changes to the way medicines and other health technologies are evaluated by NICE have now been incorporated into NICE’s new combined methods and processes manual and topic selection manual published on 31 January 2022.
The key to effective shared decision making is to involve people in meaningful conversations about their choices28/01/2022 16:15:00
"Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." Benjamin Franklin
Selective laser therapy recommended to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension26/01/2022 15:15:00
People newly diagnosed with glaucoma and ocular hypertension (OHT) should initially be offered selective laser therapy (SLT) treatment rather than eye drops, according to an updated NICE guideline published today (Wednesday, 26 January)
NICE signals commitment to greater flexibility in its evaluation of promising new health technologies and making patient access fairer20/01/2022 14:15:00
Changes to the way medicines and other health technologies are evaluated by NICE for use in the NHS were approved by its Board yesterday (19 January 2022).
Self-harm is everyone’s business, NICE says in new draft guideline19/01/2022 09:15:00
All professionals working across the health and social care system have a role to play in supporting people who self-harm and the issue should not just be seen as the responsibility of those with mental health expertise, NICE has said in a new draft guideline.
Children and young people set to benefit from new treatment for peanut allergy23/12/2021 11:05:00
Children and young people aged between 4 and 17 with a peanut allergy could be set to benefit from Palforzia, a new treatment which can help build up their tolerance to peanut, after NICE recommended its use in draft guidance published today (23 December 2021)
NICE recommends offering PrEP to people at high risk of HIV for first time20/12/2021 13:15:00
People at the highest risk of catching HIV should be offered Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), NICE has recommended for the first time.