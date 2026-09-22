Crown Prosecution Service
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First genocide offences in the UK as man charged following Tutsi killings in Rwanda
The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Dr Vincent Brown, formerly Dr Vincent Bajinya, 65, in connection with alleged offences committed in Rwanda in April 1994.
Dr Brown has been charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, contrary to section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.
This is the first time charges relating to the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda have been brought in the United Kingdom.
Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:
“The charges relate to allegations that Dr Brown took part in the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994. He is alleged to have directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others.
“The Crown Prosecution Service made its decision after reviewing a file of evidence submitted by the War Crimes Team at the Metropolitan Police. We concluded that our legal test for bringing criminal charges had been met.
“The Crown Prosecution Service makes prosecution decisions independently of police and government, on the evidence available and in accordance with the law.
“Criminal proceedings against Dr Brown are now active. The defendant has the right to a fair trial, and it is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could prejudice those proceedings.”
Dr Brown will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.
Notes to Editors
- Dr Vincent Brown, [28/02/1961], is originally of Kigali in Rwanda but now resides in Islington, north London.
- He is charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, contrary to section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/first-genocide-offences-uk-man-charged-following-tutsi-killings-rwanda
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