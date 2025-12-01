First graduates complete groundbreaking forestry apprenticeship

21 apprentices have become the first to graduate from the UK's pioneering degree-level forestry programme.

21 apprentices have graduated from the UK’s first degree-level forestry apprenticeship at the University of Cumbria, marking a significant milestone in efforts to grow the next generation of professional foresters.

The graduation on Wednesday 26 November coincided with National Tree Week (22 – 30 November), the UK’s largest annual tree celebration, and its 2025 theme of ‘A Future Filled with Trees’.

Launched in 2022, the Professional Forester Degree Apprenticeship equips students with both academic expertise and hands-on forestry experience. Over three years, apprentices earn a Level 6 BSc (Hons) Professional Forester qualification whilst working in real woodland environments across England.

Developed by the Forestry Commission, the National School of Forestry at the University of Cumbria, and the Institute of Chartered Foresters, the apprenticeship addresses a critical skills shortage in the forestry sector.

The programme is also helping to deliver the government’s ambitious £1 billion investment in tree planting and forestry. Tree planting rates in England have reached their highest level in 20 years, with over 10 million trees planted in 2024/25 alone. These newly qualified foresters will play a crucial role in ensuring England’s woods and forests continue to flourish.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said:

“I’d like to congratulate all graduates from the first Professional Forester Degree Apprenticeship cohort, whose expertise will keep tree planting at record highs, and care for the forests of the future.

“Supporting apprenticeships like these is central to how this government is creating new green jobs and building a sustainable future.”

Luke Ellis, who after graduating from the programme has gone on to become Woodland Officer at the Forestry Commission, said:

“I joined the programme because I wanted to learn more about forestry and make a career change from teaching geography. Through the apprenticeship, I’ve gained new knowledge, practical experience, and lasting friendships. I’ve learned about silviculture – choosing the right tree for the right place and soil conditions, understanding how species interact and grow, and the wider ecology of a forest.

“I’ve since secured a role as a Woodland Officer at the Forestry Commission covering the North York Moors. I really enjoy the variety – thinking about trees and woodland on the ground and how they fit into the regulatory process – and being out and about, seeing forestry in practice.”

Charlotte Heslop, who is now Tree Health Pilot and Planning Officer at the Forestry Commission, said:

“I joined the Professional Forester apprenticeship because I wanted to work in a role where I would be able to make meaningful positive change for the environment in the long-term. I’ve gained a substantial knowledge, understanding and additional skill set over the last three years; for example, knowledge of the ways we can use silvicultural methods to enhance biodiversity and habitat, understanding of the ways in which timber can be used for carbon sequestration, and the skills needed to manage threats to forest ecosystems effectively.

“I am now working in the FC’s Plant Health Forestry team focusing on areas such as incident management for pest and disease outbreaks, contingency planning for new pests and diseases, and proactive management of trees and woodlands for forest health and resilience. I hope to spend my career contributing to the practical and research aspects of supporting our forests’ vitality and longevity, and enthusing the public about caring for our trees and woodlands.”

Forestry Commission Apprenticeship Programme Manager Gareth Hopkins MBE said:

“Forestry is a hugely rewarding sector to work in and plays a key role in helping with the climate crisis, and it’s immensely exciting to see so much achievement from the first cohort of Professional Forester Degree Apprenticeship graduates.

“The Forestry Commission has been integral to the partnership with the University of Cumbria in the development and the delivery of the Professional Forester Apprenticeship since 2021. The mix of academic study and work experience on the apprenticeship provides a tremendous opportunity for the apprentices to grow into the role of a Professional Forester, ready to hit the ground running within the sector once they graduate.”

The graduates have been hosted by major woodland organisations. They spent the majority of their time building practical skills in working forests and woodlands, embedded within teams including the Forestry Commission, Forestry England, the National Trust, Woodland Trust and Clinton Devon Estate.

Academic teaching took place at the University of Cumbria’s Ambleside campus, with additional modules delivered in Carlisle and at the Forestry Commission’s Cannock Chase Training Centre.

The apprentice foresters covered a wide range of topics including tree and woodland measurement, silviculture, woodland ecology, and the safe use of forestry tools. They learnt how to use Geographical Information Systems (GIS), the importance of forest health, protection, how to manage sustainable forest operations, from harvesting to replanting, and the vital relationship between forests and communities.

Their learning was put to the test in the final assessment with the production of a forest or establishment plan for a real site which the apprentices presented to a professional audience from the Institute of Chartered Foresters.

The apprenticeship has attracted significant interest from people wanting to build careers in forestry, with 77 apprentices joining in the 2023, 2024 and 2025intakes. The programme has also expanded across the sector, with 17 new employers now hosting apprentices, including Savills, the Heart of England Forest, the Lowther Estate and Severn Trent Water.

The Forestry Sector Skills Plan (England) (2025-2035) has recognised the importance of the Professional Forester Apprenticeship as a positive impact to address workforce and skills challenges, and includes actions to increase demand for full-time forestry courses and apprenticeships. An increasing number of employers are now taking on degree apprentices with the next recruitment rounds commencing in spring 2026.”

In October 2025, three graduates – Gareth Biggins, John Herbert, and Matthew L’Estrange – went on to achieve Chartered Forester (MICFor) status, demonstrating the high calibre of training the programme delivers.

