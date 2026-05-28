First Homes Fund open by end of June

50,000 first-time buyers supported in this parliament.

The first round of applications for a First Homes Fund will open by the end of June, providing first-time buyers with a £10,000 contribution towards a deposit on their first home.

The shared-equity scheme will be open to all prospective owners looking to make their first step on to the property ladder, with a limit of £300,000 on the value of the property purchased.

It is expected the first phase of the fund will support 2,000 households over the first 100 days of this Government and 50,000 over the course of this Parliament.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Housing Shirley-Anne Somerville confirmed the scheme’s opening to the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Somerville said:

“For too many people across Scotland, particularly younger people and first-time buyers, home ownership has felt increasingly out of reach. In communities the length and breadth of our nation, we are hearing the same story; people saving what they can but finding that the cost of a deposit is simply too great a barrier.

“That is the context in which this Government will act. This is a direct response to the experience of people across Scotland. We have listened and are taking fast, decisive action.

“The Fund sits within a broader programme of action and supported by a record £4.9 billion investment in affordable housing over the next four years.

“We promised we would support first time buyers and we are delivering.”

Background

The First Homes Fund is a shared-equity scheme and will be open to applications from first-time buyers in Scotland purchasing either a new build or existing property with a mortgage. A first-time buyer is anyone who does not own, or has not previously owned, a property in Scotland or anywhere else in the world.

The Scottish Government will provide a contribution of up to £10,000 towards a home with a property value of up to £300,000. The Scottish Government will have an equity share in the property, although the homeowner will own and have title to the property. There are no monthly payments to be made towards the Scottish Government and no interest will be charged. The Scottish Government’s percentage equity share would normally be repaid when the home is sold.

More information on how to apply will be available in due course.