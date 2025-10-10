First illegal migrants returned under new UK-France agreement

Under the landmark UK-France migration deal, the first groups of small boats arrivals to the UK have been successfully removed on flights to France.

The first group removals of small boat migrants under the UK’s landmark migration treaty with France have now taken place, marking another momentous step in the government’s efforts to dismantle the criminal networks profiting from human misery.

The UK-France treaty grants the UK decisive new powers to detain and rapidly remove individuals who enter illegally via small boats, blocking access to the UK asylum system.

Over the past week, 2 group flights saw 19 individuals returned to France, following the successful returns of an additional 7 individuals in the last month. The second group flight arrived in France earlier today before continuing its journey to Eastern Europe as part of the government’s regular schedule of returns flights.

Further flights to France under this pilot scheme are scheduled to take place over the coming days and weeks.

In addition, the UK government continues to work with France to operate a tightly controlled legal route for an equal number of eligible migrants to come to the UK, subject to rigorous security checks. Nine arrivals entered the UK this week through this route.

This pilot scheme will continue to be ramped up, with both countries having committed to continuously improving the process of this innovative approach.

The Home Office today has released content from the first group flight last week, including footage of migrants boarding and the aircraft departing.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood yesterday said:

We must put an end to these dangerous crossings which put lives at risk and money in the pockets of criminal gangs. The contrast couldn’t be clearer. The last government’s Rwanda scheme took years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, and failed to forcefully remove a single person. In a matter of weeks, we’ve returned 26 through our historic agreement with France. With flights to France now underway and ramping up, we are sending out a clear message: if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey.

On top of this work, enforcement activity continues to be ramped up, with the National Crime Agency carrying out over 350 disruptions against people-smuggling networks last year - a 40% increase on the previous year.

Over 35,000 individuals with no legal right to remain in the UK have been returned, with asylum-related returns up 28% year-on-year.

The Home Office is now issuing over 31,000 initial asylum decisions every quarter – triple the average under the previous government.

This co-ordinated approach – combining decisive enforcement action, international cooperation, and controlled routes - demonstrates the government’s comprehensive Plan for Change to strengthen our borders while upholding our humanitarian obligations and dismantling the criminal networks that exploit vulnerable people.