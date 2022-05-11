First Illegal migrants told of impending removal to Rwanda

Government takes first steps to operationalise the Migration and Economic Development Partnership.

The first group of illegal migrants with no right to be in the UK will this week be informed of our intention to relocate them to Rwanda under the new Migration and Economic Development Partnership.

Migrants who crossed the Channel are among those who will be served with notices and the government has the power to detain individuals pending their removal from the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday said:

“Britain’s asylum system is broken as criminals exploit and smuggle people into our country at huge costs to UK taxpayers. The world-leading migration partnership with Rwanda means those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK may be relocated to Rwanda to have their claims for asylum considered and to rebuild their lives there – helping break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life. “This is just the first stage of the process and we know it will take time as some will seek to frustrate the process and delay removals. I will not be deterred from acting to deliver on the changes the British people voted for to take back control of our money, laws and borders.”

These notifications are the first step in the process and warn migrants they may not be admitted to the UK’s asylum system because they travelled through safe countries where they could and should have claimed asylum.

Lawyers representing some of those notified are expected to lodge claims to prevent removal, and as set out when the partnership was first announced, first flights are expected to take place in the coming months.

It comes as the Home Office publishes guidance to inform decision-making in the interests of transparency.

The guidance published includes a formal, robust and comprehensive assessment of Rwanda, reaffirming that it is a safe country to relocate people to.

It is based on a wide range of research, including visits to the country and interviews with independent organisations working there.

Read the Home Office guidance: