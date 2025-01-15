First in UK group to improve social care workforce conditions

Wales is the first in the UK to have set up a group bringing government, employers and trade unions together to improve ways of working for staff in the social care sector.

The Social Care Workforce Partnership will be important in helping representatives of employers and workers learn from each other and make working conditions better and fairer for staff.

The partnership has already consulted with the social care workforce and providers to determine what matters to them and ensure their voices are heard when determining the priorities for the partnership.

The group will focus on three main areas over the coming months which includes improving health and safety at work and protecting staff from violence. Work will also take place to develop mutual agreements between an employer and trade unions which can address key areas such as effective procedures when dealing with organisational changes and making sure there is clear guidance relating to employee appeals and rights.

The partnership will operate on a voluntary basis and social care employers will be encouraged to adopt the models it agrees to enhance consistency to the social care sector.

The group builds on work that began in 2020 when Wales set up the Social Care Fair Work Forum to embed fair work and look at ways of improving pay and conditions for care workers.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:

Wales is leading the way with our government, employers and trade unions working together for the benefit of the social care sector. Care staff throughout Wales work tirelessly and show their commitment every day to support the people they look after. This is a promising step towards creating a fairer and more supportive work environment for them. We know the sector faces challenges but working together we can develop positive change, make a difference to the social care workforce and the people who rely on social care services in Wales.

Mark Turner, Lead for Social Care at UNISON Cymru Wales, said:

The Welsh Government has been paving the way since the end of 2020, with measures like a minimum pay rate of the Real Living Wage already in place since 2022. The creation of the Social Care Workforce Partnership has the potential to overhaul much more than basic pay rates, because it’s a voluntary form of collective bargaining. This means that care workers have a voice through trades unions, and unions can negotiate sector wide agreements which we hope will improve the working lives of tens of thousands of care workers in every corner of Wales. It’s only a first step but unions are optimistic for the future.

The National Provider Forum said: