First Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report published

A report about prosecutions using joint enterprise laws in homicide and attempted homicide cases in England and Wales was yesterday been published.

Under the laws set by Parliament, if a person assists or encourages another to commit a homicide or attempted homicide offence, with the relevant intent for that offence to be carried out, they can face prosecution for their involvement.

Given the complexities and seriousness of these cases, and the severity of the consequences for those who are convicted, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) committed to monitoring its caseload and transparently report on these prosecutions. This work, called the Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme, forms part of the CPS Disproportionality Action Plan.

The report, which covers the period 1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025, examined the characteristics of each case charged. This is the first time national data of this kind has been published, following a successful pilot.

Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor and Disproportionality Lead at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This report is a significant milestone in our commitment to understanding our joint enterprise caseload.

“The data varies across our different regional areas and provides a useful tool to enable us to continue having meaningful and constructive conversations with our stakeholders so that we can deliver justice through independent and fair prosecutions.

“The data gathered allows us to gain an invaluable insight and understanding of our prosecutions in this area, and to be even more transparent.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that all defendants in the criminal justice system receive fairness in our decision-making, regardless of their race, gender, sex or age.

“Our commitment to securing justice for victims of crime and their families and communities by bringing those responsible to justice, remains unwavering.”

The Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report will be published annually.