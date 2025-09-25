Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
First Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report published
A report about prosecutions using joint enterprise laws in homicide and attempted homicide cases in England and Wales was yesterday been published.
Under the laws set by Parliament, if a person assists or encourages another to commit a homicide or attempted homicide offence, with the relevant intent for that offence to be carried out, they can face prosecution for their involvement.
Given the complexities and seriousness of these cases, and the severity of the consequences for those who are convicted, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) committed to monitoring its caseload and transparently report on these prosecutions. This work, called the Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme, forms part of the CPS Disproportionality Action Plan.
The report, which covers the period 1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025, examined the characteristics of each case charged. This is the first time national data of this kind has been published, following a successful pilot.
Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor and Disproportionality Lead at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This report is a significant milestone in our commitment to understanding our joint enterprise caseload.
“The data varies across our different regional areas and provides a useful tool to enable us to continue having meaningful and constructive conversations with our stakeholders so that we can deliver justice through independent and fair prosecutions.
“The data gathered allows us to gain an invaluable insight and understanding of our prosecutions in this area, and to be even more transparent.
“We are dedicated to ensuring that all defendants in the criminal justice system receive fairness in our decision-making, regardless of their race, gender, sex or age.
“Our commitment to securing justice for victims of crime and their families and communities by bringing those responsible to justice, remains unwavering.”
The Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report will be published annually.
Notes to editors
- Joint enterprise is a legal doctrine set by Parliament that applies where persons assist or encourage another to commit a crime.
The CPS carefully monitors joint enterprise prosecutions, with senior legal oversight supervising every case to ensure the approach is fair and proportionate.
- The CPS has implemented a full national monitoring scheme in all CPS Areas using a Joint Enterprise Monitoring Code ‘flag’ on the CPS Case system to enable data collection. As part of the monitoring scheme there is a new mandatory requirement to hold a Case Management Panel in every case for enhanced assurance and internal supervision. This will involve senior lawyers on a panel chaired by a Chief Crown Prosecutor or Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor who will analyse the decision-making and considerations in a case.
- A network of Joint Enterprise Lead Prosecutors has been appointed in every Area to monitor trends and share learning and best practice.
- The CPS continues to engage extensively with national and local stakeholders, including through regular scrutiny panels in every Area.
- This data does not indicate that any charges have been brought improperly.
- As part of our Disproportionality Action Plan, the CPS has also committed to publishing a consultation on prosecution guidance about ‘gang’-related offending and the use of musical expression as evidence in prosecutions.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/first-joint-enterprise-national-monitoring-scheme-report-published
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former Co-Op Bank chairman who stole from vulnerable friend ordered to pay back £184,000 to victims25/09/2025 13:10:00
Paul Flowers, former Co-Operative Bank Chairman, Labour councillor in Rochdale and Bradford, and Methodist minister stole from his friend Margaret Jarvis whilst she battled Alzheimer’s.
Former police officer who raped women is jailed24/09/2025 13:25:00
A former police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of rape, coercive or controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking, in relation to three women.
Prosecutors urge strangulation survivors to come forward as charges reach record high23/09/2025 10:20:00
Michael Cosgrove, 45, had known his partner, Kerry Allan, for a year when he tried to kill her by strangulation.
Man charged with murder after death of prisoner18/09/2025 15:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced that James Desborough, 39, has been charged with the murder of prisoner Steven Kempster, 65, at HMP Exeter on Monday 15 September.
Man charged with blackmail and communications offences within British politics17/09/2025 15:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced charges against a man alleged to have sent Whatsapp messages to five people within Westminster circles.
Man charged with encouraging or assisting suicide16/09/2025 10:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that Miles Cross, 33, has been charged with encouraging or assisting suicide following allegations that he sold a chemical compound via an online forum.
Neo-Nazi music family sentenced for stirring up racial hatred15/09/2025 09:10:00
A father and his two adult children have been imprisoned after being found guilty of inciting racial hatred through neo-Nazi music.
A man who posed as a teenager is jailed for grooming and sexually abusing three girls08/09/2025 10:25:00
An ex-warehouse employee who posed as a teenage boy online to groom and sexually abuse three young girls has been jailed.