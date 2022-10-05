First launch from the UK

The Home Office has established an independent review of the forensic pathology response to the Hillsborough disaster.

The review will consider what went wrong with the original pathological report and ensure similar mistakes are not made in the future.

The review reflects recommendations made in Right Reverend James Jones’ report The patronising disposition of unaccountable power, a report to ensure the pain and suffering of the Hillsborough families is not repeated, which identified failings in the pathological reporting of the deaths at Hillsborough Stadium on 15 April 1989.

The review will be chaired by forensic science expert Mr Glenn Taylor.

The review began on 1 July 2022, following the conclusion of the final criminal trials relating to the Hillsborough disaster.

Mr Taylor is expected to report his findings to the Home Secretary next summer.

It will consider what went wrong with the original pathological report from the disaster to ensure that similar mistakes will not be made in the future.

As set out in the Terms of Reference published today, the review will:

recognise the failures in pathology following the Hillsborough disaster

make an assessment as to whether there is risk of similar failings being made again in the event of a similar mass fatality

assess the adequacy of safeguards currently in place in terms of clinical governance and pathology provision in England and Wales

look at accountability of practitioners and how it has changed since the original inquests

consider if there are lessons learnt from the Hillsborough disaster which can built into the development of Home Office register forensic pathologists and wider provision of pathology services

Mr Taylor is a retired forensic scientist who was in charge of a local authority laboratory. He has extensive experience in major incident planning and oversight of coronial services on behalf of local authorities.

The review has been commissioned by the Pathology Delivery Board (PDB) and is overseen by the Home Office. The PDB is responsible for the provision of forensic pathology services to police and coroners for suspicious death and homicide cases in England and Wales.