First law passed by this Welsh Government

The Tertiary Education and Research (TER) Bill will set out our vision for the future of post 16 education into law and creates a new national steward for post-16 education to expand lifelong learning, focus on learner welfare, and support our colleges and universities.

Taking this Bill through the Senedd is an important Programme for Government commitment and is part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.



Here are five things the TER Bill will help achieve:

1. Bringing post-16 education together

Wales will be only UK nation to have colleges, universities, apprenticeships, sixth forms and adult education managed as a single system following the establishment of the new Commission for Tertiary Education and Research.

This will support learners to move seamlessly from compulsory education to post-compulsory education and training.

2. A commitment to lifelong learning

The Bill sets out a new duty for the commission to promote lifelong learning and a duty for the first time to fund “proper facilities” for further education for adults.

Lifelong learning will help us create a fairer society and a prosperous economy. The TER Bill offers an opportunity to give everyone the chance to develop or re-boot their career in adult life.

3. Making sure learners and students are heard

There is a new requirement on providers to ensure learners’ and students’ interests are represented and their well-being and welfare supported.

The Commission will ensure that post-16 education providers have procedures in place for investigating complaints by students.

4. More Welsh medium education

The Bill will improve opportunities to study at college or university bilingually and in Welsh.

Welsh belongs to us all, and its important people can study in the language they choose.

5. A clear purpose for post-16 education

This Bill sets in law the Welsh Government’s values and goals for a more accessible, higher quality and lifelong tertiary education system.

