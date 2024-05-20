First local authority assessment reports published

Recently we have published reports of the findings from the first formal assessments completed under CQC’s new responsibility to assess how local authorities are meeting their adult social care duties under Part 1 of the Care Act 2014.

The 3 reports published last week are for:

Hertfordshire County Council – rated as good

London Borough of Hounslow – rated as good

West Berkshire Council – rated as good

See our local authority assessment reports.

We are required to deliver the assessments under the Health and Care Act 2022. They are part of our new formal assessment programme of all 153 local authorities in England with adult social care responsibilities, which started in December 2023.

We developed the assessment approach following extensive co-production with partners, care providers, stakeholders, and people who use health and social care services and their families. We also tested our approach through 5 pilot assessments carried out last year.

Our guidance for local authorities provides more details about our assessment approach. We will publish all assessment reports for local authorities on our website.

These first assessment reports come 10 years after the Care Act 2014 legislation received Royal Assent on 14 May 2014.